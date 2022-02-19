Winter Olympics, Closing Ceremony: Bird’s Nest to light up again for Beijing 2022 – watch live

After 19 days of exhilarating action, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will officially end with the Closing Ceremony at the Bird’s Nest stadium on Sunday.

Come February 20, the iconic venue, which also staged the Opening Ceremony, will light up one last time to mark the end of the snow and ice spectacle.

Close to 2,900 athletes from 91 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) participated in 109 events across seven sports at Beijing 2022.

Alpine skier Mohammad Arif Khan, who was the lone Indian at Beijing 2022, produced the best result ever for India in the men’s giant slalom.

Making his maiden Winter Games appearance, Arif Khan finished 45th in giant slalom with a timing of 2:47.24 seconds.

“It was one of my dreams to be at the Winter Olympics and this is my first time. It really means a lot,” Arif Khan told Olympics.com.

“It’s a great message back to our country, to our people to join the winter sports in the future. We have a lot of mountains, a lot of places to ski, but not the alpine sports at the moment.”

Arif Khan could not complete his run in the men’s slalom event.

Norwegian biathlete Johannes Thingnes Boe was the most successful athlete at Beijing 2022, with four gold medals and a bronze to his name.

Norway currently lead the medal tally with 35 medals – 15 golds, 8 silvers and 12 bronze and are likely to finish as the best country at the ongoing Winter Olympics. A few events will take place on the final day.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony will be directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Zhang Yimou, who headed this year’s Opening Ceremony as well as the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics.

The Closing Ceremony will include a parade of flags of all participating nations.

When does the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony start?

The Beijing Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony starts from 8:00 PM local time in China or 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 20.

Where to watch the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in India?

Live streaming of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony in India will be available on the Olympics.com.

Beijing 2022 Closing Ceremony will not be live telecast on any TV channel in India.