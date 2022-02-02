Beijing 2022 preview for 3 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

On the eve of the Opening Ceremony, there will be action in three sports today. The curling competition continues as the mixed doubles event reaches the second day of competition, men's and women's moguls qualification begins in freestyle skiing, while the women's ice hockey round robin round sees four matches taking place.

Curling - USA double-header

USA pair Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys take on Italy before a match-up with Switzerland in two round robin sessions following up on their opener against debutants Australia yesterday.

Freestyle skiing - Kauf and Wilson lead Team USA in moguls

The qualification rounds begin in men's and women's freestyle skiing moguls in the city of Zhangjiakou, and of the eight skiers on Team USA, only two have previous Games experience in Jaelin Kauf and Brad Wilson, who placed seventh and 18th respectively at PyeongChang 2018. Hannah Soar, Olivia Giaccio, Kai Owens, Cole McDonald, Nick Page and Dylan Walczyk will all be making their Games debuts at Beijing 2022.

Ice hockey - USA begin gold medal defence

The women's ice hockey competition begins on 3 February, with four matches on the schedule, including PyeongChang 2018 champions USA's opener.

There is a tantalising rematch of a 2021 World Championships semifinal on the cards between Finland and the United States in the day's last action starting at 21:10 (Beijing time) in Group A. Team USA, captained by Kendall Coyne Schofield, will want to start their title defence on the right foot.

Schedule 3 February (Beijing times listed)

Curling

9:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2

Australia Vs People's Republic of China

Sweden Vs Czech Republic

United States of America Vs Italy

Great Britain Vs Canada

14:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 3

Italy Vs Switzerland

United States of America Vs Norway

20:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 4

Norway Vs Canada

Switzerland Vs Great Britain

People's Republic of China Vs Sweden

Czech Republic Vs Australia

Freestyle Skiing

18:00 - 18:45: Women's Moguls Qualification 1

19:45 - 20:30: Men's Moguls Qualification 1

Ice Hockey

12:10: Women's Preliminary Round - Group A

Canada Vs Switzerland

12:10: Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

Czech Republic Vs People's Republic of China

16:40: Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

Sweden Vs Japan

21:10: Women's Preliminary Round - Group A

Finland Vs United States of America

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.