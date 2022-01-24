A 222-strong Team USA named for Beijing 2022
The largest-ever Team USA for an Olympic Winter Games was named on Monday 24 January and includes the likes of snowboard legend Shaun White, ski icon Mikaela Shiffrin and a host of defending champions and previous participants.
The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced the full list of athletes from the U.S. that will travel to compete at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, which begin on 4 February.
“The Olympic Games showcases the best of humanity and sport competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different. The athletes who make up Team USA are not only ready to compete, but they are ready to make this country proud,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland.
“The USOPC and the National Governing Bodies are committed to taking every step to keep our athletes safe, supported and championed as they live out their sporting dreams.”
Stars on parade
There are many household names and previous gold-medal winners in the list of 222 (the largest Team USA ever sent to an Olympic Winter Games).
There’s two-time gold medallist in Alpine skiing Mikaela Shiffrin and legendary snowboard halfpipe rider Shaun White, who is looking for his fourth gold at this fifth Olympics. Chloe Kim, defending Olympic champion in the women’s snowboard halfpipe is on the list and so is PyeongChang 2018 gold-medal-winning skip in curling, John Shuster, and men's golden hopeful in figure skating Nathan Chen.
David Wise – the only man ever to win a freestyle skiing halfpipe Olympic gold – will also be heading to Beijing in an attempt to keep his golden tradition alive, this time as a 31-year-old veteran. “I think I have a chance to do it,” he told Olympics.com last week. “It would be insane to three-peat.”
18 previous champions
In all, eighteen members of Team USA for the Beijing Games have already achieved Olympic glory, including 11 athletes who’ve won Olympic gold medals in previous Games.
“Every time you have an opportunity to wear the red, white and blue, it’s a huge honor and an absolute privilege,” said Hilary Knight, defending Olympic champion in women’s ice hockey.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do it four times for the Olympics now, but it’s the feeling, and elation, of being able to pull the jersey over your shoulders and represent something bigger than yourself. It always feels like the first time whenever you put the jersey on,” she added, with the Games just under two weeks away.
Full Team USA for Beijing 2022
Alpine Skiing (17)
- Bryce Bennett
- Keely Cashman
- Ryan Cochran-Siegle
- Tommy Ford
- Travis Ganong
- Katie Hensien
- Aj Hurt
- Breezy Johnson
- Maureen Lebel
- Tricia Mangan
- Paula Moltzan
- Nina O'brien
- River Radamus
- Mikaela Shiffrin
- Jacqueline Wiles
- Luke Winters
- Isabella Wright
Biathlon (8)
- Jake Brown
- Sean Doherty
- Susan Dunklee
- Clare Egan
- Deedra Irwin
- Leif Nordgren
- Joanne Reid
- Paul Schommer
Bobsled (12)
- Hakeem Abdul-Saboor
- Hunter Church
- Frank Delduca
- Sylvia Hoffman
- Kristopher Horn
- Kaillie Humphries
- Kaysha Love
- Elana Meyers Taylor
- James Reed
- Carlo Valdes
- Charlie Volker
- Joshua Williamson
Cross-Country Skiing (14)
- Kevin Bolger
- Rosie Brennan
- Jessie Diggins
- Hannah Halvorsen
- Luke Jager
- Julia Kern
- Sophia Laukli
- Novie Mccabe
- Ben Ogden
- Scott Patterson
- Caitlin Patterson
- James Clinton
- Gus Schumacher
- Hailey Swirbul
Curling (11)
- Aileen Geving
- Matt Hamilton
- Rebecca Hamilton
- Colin Hufman
- John Landsteiner
- Victoria Persinger
- Tabitha Peterson
- Tara Peterson
- Christopher Plys
- Nina Roth
- John Shuster
Figure Skating (16)
- Jean-Luc Baker
- Evan Bates
- Mariah Bell
- Jason Brown
- Ashley Cain-Gribble
- Nathan Chen
- Karen Chen
- Madison Chock
- Zachary Donohue
- Brandon Frazier
- Kaitlin Hawayek
- Madison Hubbell
- Alexa Knierim
- Timothy Leduc
- Alysa Liu
- Vincent Zhou
Freestyle/Freeski (32)
- Aaron Blunck
- Ashley Caldwell
- Caroline Claire
- Hanna Faulhaber
- Alex Ferreira
- Mac Forehand
- Olivia Giaccio
- Nicholas Goepper
- Alexander Hall
- Marin Hamill
- Birk Irving
- Jaelin Kauf
- Kaila Kuhn
- Christopher Lillis
- Devin Logan
- Eric Loughran
- Carly Margulies
- Cole Mcdonald
- Megan Nick
- Kai Owens
- Nick Page
- Justin Schoenefeld
- Brita Sigourney
- Hannah Soar
- Darian Stevens
- Colby Stevenson
- Winter Vinecki
- Maggie Voisin
- Dylan Walczyk
- Tyler Wallasch
- Bradley Wilson
- David Wise
Ice Hockey – Men (25)
- Nick Abruzzese
- Kenny Agostino
- Matty Beniers
- Brendan Brisson
- Noah Cates
- Drew Commesso
- Brian Cooper
- Brock Faber
- Sean Farrell
- Drew Helleson
- Sam Hentges
- Steven Kampfer
- Matt Knies
- Strauss Mann
- Marc Mclaughlin
- Ben Meyers
- Andy Miele
- Pat Nagle
- Aaron Ness
- Brian O'neill
- Nicklaus Perbix
- Jake Sanderson
- Nicholas Shore
- Nathan Smith
- David Warsofsky
Ice Hockey – Women (23)
- Cayla Barnes
- Megan Bozek
- Hannah Brandt
- Danielle Cameranesi
- Alexandra Carpenter
- Alexandria Cavallini
- Jessica Compher
- Kendall Coyne Schofield
- Brianna Decker
- Jincy Dunne
- Savannah Harmon
- Caroline Harvey
- Nicole Hensley
- Megan Keller
- Amanda Kessel
- Hilary Knight
- Abbey Murphy
- Kelly Pannek
- Madeline Rooney
- Abby Roque
- Hayley Scamurra
- Lee Stecklein
- Grace Zumwinkle
Luge (8)
- Summer Britcher
- Zachary Di Gregorio
- Ashley Farquharson
- Jonathan Gustafson
- Sean Hollander
- Chris Mazdzer
- Emily Sweeney
- Tucker West
Nordic Combined (5)
- Taylor Fletcher
- Jasper Good
- Ben Loomis
- Stephen Schumann
- Jared Shumate
Skeleton (3)
- Andrew Blaser
- Kelly Curtis
- Katie Uhlaender
Ski Jumping (3)
- Kevin Bickner
- Patrick Gasienica
- Casey Larson
Snowboarding (26)
- Jamie Anderson
- Nick Baumgartner
- Robert Burns
- Chris Corning
- Alex Deibold
- Mick Dierdorff
- Sean Fitzsimons
- Lucas Foster
- Stacy Gaskill
- Red Gerard
- Taylor Gold
- Faye Gulini
- Dusty Henricksen
- Lindsey Jacobellis
- Chase Josey
- Zoe Kalapos
- Hagen Kearney
- Chloe Kim
- Hailey Langland
- Julia Marino
- Maddie Mastro
- Tessa Maud
- Courtney Rummel
- Meghan Tierney
- Shaun White
- Cody Winters
Speedskating – Long Track (12)
- Giorgia Birkeland
- Brittany Bowe
- Ethan Cepuran
- Casey Dawson
- Kimi Goetz
- Erin Jackson
- Mia Kilburg
- Austin Kleba
- Emery Lehman
- Joey Mantia Ocala, Florida
- Ian Quinn
- Jordan Stolz
Speedskating – Short Track (7)
- Maame Biney
- Andrew Heo
- Eunice Lee
- Julie Letai
- Ryan Pivirotto
- Kristen Santos
- Corinne Stoddard