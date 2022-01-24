A 222-strong Team USA named for Beijing 2022

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced the full list of athletes from the U.S. that will travel to compete at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, which begin on 4 February.

“The Olympic Games showcases the best of humanity and sport competition, and Beijing 2022 will be no different. The athletes who make up Team USA are not only ready to compete, but they are ready to make this country proud,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland.

“The USOPC and the National Governing Bodies are committed to taking every step to keep our athletes safe, supported and championed as they live out their sporting dreams.”

Stars on parade

There are many household names and previous gold-medal winners in the list of 222 (the largest Team USA ever sent to an Olympic Winter Games).

There’s two-time gold medallist in Alpine skiing Mikaela Shiffrin and legendary snowboard halfpipe rider Shaun White, who is looking for his fourth gold at this fifth Olympics. Chloe Kim, defending Olympic champion in the women’s snowboard halfpipe is on the list and so is PyeongChang 2018 gold-medal-winning skip in curling, John Shuster, and men's golden hopeful in figure skating Nathan Chen.

David Wise – the only man ever to win a freestyle skiing halfpipe Olympic gold – will also be heading to Beijing in an attempt to keep his golden tradition alive, this time as a 31-year-old veteran. “I think I have a chance to do it,” he told Olympics.com last week. “It would be insane to three-peat.”

18 previous champions

In all, eighteen members of Team USA for the Beijing Games have already achieved Olympic glory, including 11 athletes who’ve won Olympic gold medals in previous Games.

“Every time you have an opportunity to wear the red, white and blue, it’s a huge honor and an absolute privilege,” said Hilary Knight, defending Olympic champion in women’s ice hockey.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do it four times for the Olympics now, but it’s the feeling, and elation, of being able to pull the jersey over your shoulders and represent something bigger than yourself. It always feels like the first time whenever you put the jersey on,” she added, with the Games just under two weeks away.

Full Team USA for Beijing 2022

Alpine Skiing (17)

Bryce Bennett

Keely Cashman

Ryan Cochran-Siegle

Tommy Ford

Travis Ganong

Katie Hensien

Aj Hurt

Breezy Johnson

Maureen Lebel

Tricia Mangan

Paula Moltzan

Nina O'brien

River Radamus

Mikaela Shiffrin

Jacqueline Wiles

Luke Winters

Isabella Wright

Biathlon (8)

Jake Brown

Sean Doherty

Susan Dunklee

Clare Egan

Deedra Irwin

Leif Nordgren

Joanne Reid

Paul Schommer

Bobsled (12)

Hakeem Abdul-Saboor

Hunter Church

Frank Delduca

Sylvia Hoffman

Kristopher Horn

Kaillie Humphries

Kaysha Love

Elana Meyers Taylor

James Reed

Carlo Valdes

Charlie Volker

Joshua Williamson

Cross-Country Skiing (14)

Kevin Bolger

Rosie Brennan

Jessie Diggins

Hannah Halvorsen

Luke Jager

Julia Kern

Sophia Laukli

Novie Mccabe

Ben Ogden

Scott Patterson

Caitlin Patterson

James Clinton

Gus Schumacher

Hailey Swirbul

Curling (11)

Aileen Geving

Matt Hamilton

Rebecca Hamilton

Colin Hufman

John Landsteiner

Victoria Persinger

Tabitha Peterson

Tara Peterson

Christopher Plys

Nina Roth

John Shuster

Figure Skating (16)

Jean-Luc Baker

Evan Bates

Mariah Bell

Jason Brown

Ashley Cain-Gribble

Nathan Chen

Karen Chen

Madison Chock

Zachary Donohue

Brandon Frazier

Kaitlin Hawayek

Madison Hubbell

Alexa Knierim

Timothy Leduc

Alysa Liu

Vincent Zhou

Freestyle/Freeski (32)

Aaron Blunck

Ashley Caldwell

Caroline Claire

Hanna Faulhaber

Alex Ferreira

Mac Forehand

Olivia Giaccio

Nicholas Goepper

Alexander Hall

Marin Hamill

Birk Irving

Jaelin Kauf

Kaila Kuhn

Christopher Lillis

Devin Logan

Eric Loughran

Carly Margulies

Cole Mcdonald

Megan Nick

Kai Owens

Nick Page

Justin Schoenefeld

Brita Sigourney

Hannah Soar

Darian Stevens

Colby Stevenson

Winter Vinecki

Maggie Voisin

Dylan Walczyk

Tyler Wallasch

Bradley Wilson

David Wise

Ice Hockey – Men (25)

Nick Abruzzese

Kenny Agostino

Matty Beniers

Brendan Brisson

Noah Cates

Drew Commesso

Brian Cooper

Brock Faber

Sean Farrell

Drew Helleson

Sam Hentges

Steven Kampfer

Matt Knies

Strauss Mann

Marc Mclaughlin

Ben Meyers

Andy Miele

Pat Nagle

Aaron Ness

Brian O'neill

Nicklaus Perbix

Jake Sanderson

Nicholas Shore

Nathan Smith

David Warsofsky

Ice Hockey – Women (23)

Cayla Barnes

Megan Bozek

Hannah Brandt

Danielle Cameranesi

Alexandra Carpenter

Alexandria Cavallini

Jessica Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield

Brianna Decker

Jincy Dunne

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Nicole Hensley

Megan Keller

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek

Madeline Rooney

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Lee Stecklein

Grace Zumwinkle

Luge (8)

Summer Britcher

Zachary Di Gregorio

Ashley Farquharson

Jonathan Gustafson

Sean Hollander

Chris Mazdzer

Emily Sweeney

Tucker West

Nordic Combined (5)

Taylor Fletcher

Jasper Good

Ben Loomis

Stephen Schumann

Jared Shumate

Skeleton (3)

Andrew Blaser

Kelly Curtis

Katie Uhlaender

Ski Jumping (3)

Kevin Bickner

Patrick Gasienica

Casey Larson

Snowboarding (26)

Jamie Anderson

Nick Baumgartner

Robert Burns

Chris Corning

Alex Deibold

Mick Dierdorff

Sean Fitzsimons

Lucas Foster

Stacy Gaskill

Red Gerard

Taylor Gold

Faye Gulini

Dusty Henricksen

Lindsey Jacobellis

Chase Josey

Zoe Kalapos

Hagen Kearney

Chloe Kim

Hailey Langland

Julia Marino

Maddie Mastro

Tessa Maud

Courtney Rummel

Meghan Tierney

Shaun White

Cody Winters

Speedskating – Long Track (12)

Giorgia Birkeland

Brittany Bowe

Ethan Cepuran

Casey Dawson

Kimi Goetz

Erin Jackson

Mia Kilburg

Austin Kleba

Emery Lehman

Joey Mantia Ocala, Florida

Ian Quinn

Jordan Stolz

Speedskating – Short Track (7)

Maame Biney

Andrew Heo

Eunice Lee

Julie Letai

Ryan Pivirotto

Kristen Santos

Corinne Stoddard