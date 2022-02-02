Beijing 2022 preview for 3 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games

On the eve of the Opening Ceremony, there will be action in three sports today. The curling competition continues as the mixed doubles event reaches the second day of competition, men's and women's moguls qualification begins in freestyle skiing, while the women's ice hockey round robin round sees four matches taking place.

Curling - Heavyweight mixed doubles contest on tap

The highlight of the second day of competition in mixed doubles sees defending champions, Canada's Rachel Homan and John Morris, take on Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat of Great Britain in the morning session, before returning to play Norway in the evening.

Freestyle skiing - Kingsbury begins moguls title defense

The city of Zhangjiakou will see its first action on 3 February as qualification rounds take place in freestyle skiing moguls for both women and men.

The three-time and current world champion in the men's event, Mikael Kingsbury of Canada, is the reigning champion from PyeongChang 2018; there's a similar story in the women's event where defending champion Perrine Laffont of France also happens to be the reigning world champ. Both will aim to place among the top few athletes to secure their spots in the final.

Ice hockey - Team Canada face Switzerland

There are four matches to look forward to in the women's ice hockey competition.

Team Canada begin their quest to reclaim the gold, after missing out narrowly to rivals USA at PyeongChang 2018 in a penalty shoot-out, in the opener in Group A at 12:10 (Beijing time) against Switzerland. Hosts People's Republic of China begin their campaign at the same time against the Czech Republic in their Group B showdown.

The nightcap sees a tantalising rematch of the 2021 World Championships semi-final between Finland and USA take place in Group A.

Schedule 3 February (Beijing times listed)

Curling

9:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 2

Australia Vs People's Republic of China

Sweden Vs Czech Republic

United States of America Vs Italy

Great Britain Vs Canada

14:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 3

Italy Vs Switzerland

United States of America Vs Norway

20:05: Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 4

Norway Vs Canada

Switzerland Vs Great Britain

People's Republic of China Vs Sweden

Czech Republic Vs Australia

Freestyle Skiing

18:00 - 18:45: Women's Moguls Qualification 1

19:45 - 20:30: Men's Moguls Qualification 1

Ice Hockey

12:10: Women's Preliminary Round - Group A

Canada Vs Switzerland

12:10: Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

Czech Republic Vs People's Republic of China

16:40: Women's Preliminary Round - Group B

Sweden Vs Japan

21:10: Women's Preliminary Round - Group A

Finland Vs United States of America

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.