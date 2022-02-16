Beijing 2022 preview for 17 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)

The women’s figure skating competition concludes this Thursday with the free skate at 18:08*, but with Alysa Liu, the USA's best-ranked skater, in ninth position, it is unlikely one of the three U.S. women will make it onto the podium.

Instead, the USA’s medal hopes today are on the slopes in the form of Mikaela Shiffrin in the Alpine combined, a discipline in which she is the reigning world champion, as well as likely in the women's ice hockey final, which is our pick of the day.

Ice hockey - USA vs Canada rematch likely for gold

This is it. The biggest rivalry in international women's ice hockey, except this time, it's for a gold medal. As expected (as Torino 2006 is the only time they haven't met in the final) Canada and USA will cross paths again as they chase Olympic gold. The Canadians have won three out of five finals, while reigning champs USA have won two golds.

One thing is clear, with the new IIHF rules in play, there won't be a repeat of 2018 when the USA won in a shootout. It'll be overtime until a winner is scored.

(*All times are local Beijing time, EST +13 hours)

Schedule 17 February

Alpine Skiing

10:30-12:00: Women's Alpine Combined Downhill

14:00-15:19: Women's Alpine Combined Slalom – MEDAL EVENT

Curling

9:05: Men's Round Robin Session 12

Denmark vs USA

Sweden vs Switzerland

Canada vs Great Britain

Norway vs Italy

14:05: Women's Round Robin Session 12

Japan vs Switzerland

ROC vs Great Britain

Denmark vs Canada

Republic of Korea vs Sweden

20:05: Men's Semi-final

20:05: Men's Semi-final

Freestyle Skiing

9:30-10:19: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

10:21-11:10: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

11:30-12:15: Women's Ski Cross Seeding

12:30-13:19: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1

13:21-14:10: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2

14:00-14:32: Women's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals

14:35-14:51: Women's Ski Cross Quarterfinals

14:54-15:02: Women's Ski Cross Semifinals

15:10: Women's Ski Cross Small Final

After Small Final: Women's Ski Cross Big Final – MEDAL EVENT

Figure Skating

18:08-21:57: Women Single Skating - Free Skating – MEDAL EVENT

Ice Hockey

12:10 - Women's Gold Medal Game: Canada vs USA – MEDAL EVENT

Nordic Combined

15:00-15:35: Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Trial Round

16:00-16:40: Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Competition Round

19:00-19:55: Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Cross-Country – MEDAL EVENT

Speed Skating

16:30-17:42: Women's 1000m – MEDAL EVENT

Where to watch?

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.