Beijing 2022 preview for 17 February: Key events not to miss at the Olympic Winter Games (USA)
Shiffrin takes on Alpine combined, women’s ice hockey gold medal decided
The women’s figure skating competition concludes this Thursday with the free skate at 18:08*, but with Alysa Liu, the USA's best-ranked skater, in ninth position, it is unlikely one of the three U.S. women will make it onto the podium.
Instead, the USA’s medal hopes today are on the slopes in the form of Mikaela Shiffrin in the Alpine combined, a discipline in which she is the reigning world champion, as well as likely in the women's ice hockey final, which is our pick of the day.
Ice hockey - USA vs Canada rematch likely for gold
This is it. The biggest rivalry in international women's ice hockey, except this time, it's for a gold medal. As expected (as Torino 2006 is the only time they haven't met in the final) Canada and USA will cross paths again as they chase Olympic gold. The Canadians have won three out of five finals, while reigning champs USA have won two golds.
One thing is clear, with the new IIHF rules in play, there won't be a repeat of 2018 when the USA won in a shootout. It'll be overtime until a winner is scored.
(*All times are local Beijing time, EST +13 hours)
Schedule 17 February
Alpine Skiing
- 10:30-12:00: Women's Alpine Combined Downhill
- 14:00-15:19: Women's Alpine Combined Slalom – MEDAL EVENT
Curling
9:05: Men's Round Robin Session 12
- Denmark vs USA
- Sweden vs Switzerland
- Canada vs Great Britain
- Norway vs Italy
14:05: Women's Round Robin Session 12
- Japan vs Switzerland
- ROC vs Great Britain
- Denmark vs Canada
- Republic of Korea vs Sweden
- 20:05: Men's Semi-final
- 20:05: Men's Semi-final
Freestyle Skiing
- 9:30-10:19: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1
- 10:21-11:10: Women's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2
- 11:30-12:15: Women's Ski Cross Seeding
- 12:30-13:19: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 1
- 13:21-14:10: Men's Freeski Halfpipe Qualification Run 2
- 14:00-14:32: Women's Ski Cross 1/8 Finals
- 14:35-14:51: Women's Ski Cross Quarterfinals
- 14:54-15:02: Women's Ski Cross Semifinals
- 15:10: Women's Ski Cross Small Final
- After Small Final: Women's Ski Cross Big Final – MEDAL EVENT
Figure Skating
- 18:08-21:57: Women Single Skating - Free Skating – MEDAL EVENT
Ice Hockey
- 12:10 - Women's Gold Medal Game: Canada vs USA – MEDAL EVENT
Nordic Combined
- 15:00-15:35: Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Trial Round
- 16:00-16:40: Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Ski Jumping Competition Round
- 19:00-19:55: Team Gundersen Large Hill/4x5km, Cross-Country – MEDAL EVENT
Speed Skating
- 16:30-17:42: Women's 1000m – MEDAL EVENT
Where to watch?
From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners.