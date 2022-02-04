Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony: Athletes revel in Parade of Nations spectacle 

With the athletes making a spectacular entrance, there can be no doubt: the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 have begun.

Welcomed by spirited, swaying volunteers, athletes from the 84 participating nations marched into the National Stadium, also known as the ‘Bird’s Nest’ on Friday night (4 February), as part of the Games’ Opening Ceremony.

Walking in the opening is a moment that the athletes remember forever.

“It's really the first time you're walking out onto the world stage as the Olympian representing your country,” 2010 Olympic champion Lindsey Vonn said on NBC. “I remember in Salt Lake in 2002, I was more nervous to walk in the Opening Ceremony than I was to compete. It's such an honour, and there's so much weight on your shoulders that one moment.”

Here’s a look at the memorable moments from the epic Parade of Nations.

Jamaica arrive at the Bird's Nest for the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony Picture by 2022 Getty Images

"Fire and Ice" Jamaica mark the arrival at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022

The Opening Ceremony was a moment to remember for seven-member Team Jamaica.

Proudly carrying the flag for the Caribbean island were Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and DJ-turned-alpine skier Benjamin Alexander.

The 38-year-old overcame unimaginable hurdles to qualify for the Games fulfilling what had been for the skier, who only started his sport six years ago, an improbable dream.

You can read his remarkable journey to the Chinese capital here.

Beijing 2022 is also something of an iconic Games for the tropical nation who arrive with three bobsleigh teams. Jamaica have entrants in the two-man, women's monobob and four-man.

"We're the fire and ice because we are from a tropical island with sunny temperatures," said brakeman Nimroy Turgott to Olympics.com on the return of Jamaica’s four-man team to the Olympic arena.

"We're going to the Olympics to melt the place!"

MORE: Cool Runnings? "We're more than just a movie"

Paris 2024 hosts France remind the world that sharing is caring

France's flag-bearer's were the shining example of stronger together as they divided up flag waving responsibilities in a particularly unique fashion.

Freestyle skier Kevin Rolland and ski racer Tessa Worley threw the Tricolour across to each other as France, host of the next Summer Games Paris 2024, entered the Bird's Nest in a V-formation.

READ: Alpine skiing: Tessa Worley “You have to let go”

Puerto Rico make their entrance at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Opening Ceremony Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Puerto Rican William Flaherty's stunning story takes centre stage at Winter Olympic Opening Ceremony

One of the most remarkable stories of Beijing 2022 belongs to Puerto Rican flag bearer: William Flaherty.

When William, aged three, needed a bone marrow transplant to save his life, his older brother Charles elected to be his donor.

Since then, Williams has continued to fight poor health battling scoliosis, tumours, chronic fatigue but through it all has endeavoured to lead as normal a life as possible: studying, skiing and having fun.

Years later Charles went on to be the first Winter Olympian to represent the island nation in two decades and competed in PyeongChang 2018

Now William, against all the odds, is following in his footsteps. He will be competing in the alpine skiing slalom competition.

Discover William Flaherty's truly incredible story right below.

"I can't think of more powerful or uniting moment."

One nation – the United States – had three designated flag bearers. Selected via athlete vote, Olympic curling champion John Shuster and three-time medallist Elana Meyers Taylor given the honour.

But a positive COVID test for Meyers Taylor meant Team USA’s female flag bearer would go to the next highest vote-getter: speed skater Brittany Bowe, the three-time Olympian who notably gave up her spot in the 500m race to teammate Erin Jackson.

“This is an absolute honor of a lifetime. I can’t think of a more powerful or uniting moment as an athlete and as an American,” said Bowe live on NBC, “and it’s an absolute honor to lead Team USA into the opening ceremonies.”

For Shuster, it was a full-circle moment, 16 years after an emotional first Opening Ceremony at Torino 2006.

“I can remember like it was yesterday, walking around the loop in Torino during the Opening Ceremony – and I remember just feeling like I was floating,” Shuster told Olympics.com.

Friday night (4 February) in Beijing, he led his nation into the stadium.

“Leading this amazing group of athletes – this is so cool,” he said.

Part(ies) of one

Several nations marched alone Friday, including the nations of Nigeria, Haiti and Saudi Arabia, which were making their Olympic Winter Games debut.

Though they may have been alone as they marched, they were no less spirited than larger nations entering the stadium: the historic moment clearly not lost on them.