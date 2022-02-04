Beat Feuz: “Attacking is what I do”

Switzerland’s speed skiing star Beat Feuz is ready to “go all in” in Sunday’s men’s downhill as he chases a third Olympic medal after a silver and bronze four years ago.

“Attacking is what I do. That is my nature,” he told reporters at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Feuz joined the rest of the Swiss team in China two days later as he wanted to spend more time with his family and recharge his batteries.

Only two weeks ago his partner Katrin Triendl, a former professional skier from Austria, gave birth to their second child.

The 34-year-old is getting acquainted with the brand new Rock course at the Yanqing National ski centre and finished 0.58 seconds behind Aleksander Aamodt Kilde’s fastest time in the second of three training runs.

“It is definitely a challenge when you are racing on a new course, especially in China, where we have never been,” he said.

The Olympic track features several challenging sections, including five jumps and narrow turns, and has generally been praised by skiers after practice:

“It is also exciting and cool getting to know a new course. It is new for everybody. We all have to study it.”

The four-time downhill World Cup globe winner came to Beijing off the back of a prestigious win in the classic Kitzbuehel event, which was his third podium in the last four races.

He admitted having been hampered by knee problems since racing in Groeden, Italy, in mid-December, but a successful rehab helped him regain fitness.

During his 18-year-long career, the 2017 downhill world champion has often shown that he can deliver when it counts.

“I have proven over the years that I am there when it matters." he said.

How to watch Beat Feuz compete at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022?

After the third practice run on Saturday, Beat Feuz will be competing for medals in the men's downhill on Sunday 6 February at 11:00 Beijing time (19:00 PT on Saturday), and will be at the start of the men's super-G on Tuesday 8 February at 11:00 local time (19:00 PT on Monday).