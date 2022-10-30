Badminton World Junior Championships 2022: China win three of five finals on last day

Out of the five finals taking place at the World Junior Badminton Championships 2022 in Santander, Spain on Sunday (30 October) People’s Republic of China featured in four of them, with the mixed doubles featuring an all China tie.

Zhu Yi Jun and Liu Sheng Shu came out on top in the under-19 tournament, ahead of Liao Pin Yi and Huang Ke Xin with the final score 21-10 18-21 21-10 completed in just over an hour.

The women's singles was a three setter, with Japan's Tomoka Miyazaki overcoming Yuan An Qi of China 21-14 20-22 21-17, with the middle game going to a tight finish.

Chinese Taipei's Kuo Kuan Lin bested India's S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian 21-14 22-20 in the men's singles.

In the women's doubles, China's Liu Sheng Shu and Wang Ting Ge took just 33 minutes to sweep past Indonesia's Meilysa Trias Puspita Sari and Rachel Allessya Rose with a score of 21-14 21-16.

Rounding out the event the men's doubles saw Xu Hua Yu and Zhu Yi Jun of China beat Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Patra Harapan Rindorindoo of Indonesia 21-18 14-21 22-20, in one hour, seven minutes.

Badminton World Junior Championships – Results

Men's singles final

Kuo Kuan Lin (TPE) beat S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian (IND) 21-14 22-20

Women's doubles final

Liu Sheng Shu and Wang Ting Ge (CHN) beat Meilysa Trias Puspita Sari and Rachel Allessya Rose (INA) 21-14 21-16

Mixed doubles final

Zhu Yi Jun and Liu Sheng Shu (CHN) beat Liao Pin Yi and Huang Ke Xin (CHN) 21-10 18-21 21-10

Women's singles final

Tomoka Miyazaki (JPN) beat Yuan An Qi (CHN) 21-14 20-22 21-17

Men's doubles final

Xu Hua Yu and Zhu Yi Jun (CHN) beat Muh Putra Erwiansyah and Patra Harapan Rindorindo (INA) 21-18 14-21 22-20

For full results, click here.