BWF Thailand Open 2022 second round live updates: Lee Zii Jia in action against Kai Schaefer

The second round is underway at the Thailand Open 2022, a BWF Badminton World Tour Super 500 event being held in Bangkok's Impact Arena.

After yesterday's drama-filled first round saw men's world number two Momota Kento knocked out of the tournament, the second day of the competition proper (not counting Tuesday's qualifying rounds) has brought yet more top names leaving the draw.

Men's world number one, Olympic champion and top seed Viktor Axelsen, has conceded a walkover in his second-round match to Japan's Naraoka Kodai.

"After slipping on the courts last week during Thomas Cup, I suffered a minor injury which I have been dealing with the last 7-8 days," Axelsen wrote on social media. "After my match yesterday it has gotten worse and therefore I have decided to pull out from Thailand Open and get 100% again."

Also out – and also through a withdrawal – is the man who would have likely faced him in the quarter-finals, India's Kidambi Srikanth.

Olympics.com will bring you all the latest updates from the second round of play below in our live updates.

All times below are local time (UTC +7 hours). Please refresh the page for latest updates.

5:40pm – Lee Zii Jia takes the court

Malaysia's Asian champion, Lee Zii Jia, is now on Court 1 at the Impact Arena to face Germany's Kai Schaefer.

The withdrawal of Axelsen has really opened up a chance for Lee to win another title.

5:25pm – Yamaguchi Akane secures last eight berth

Yamaguchi Akane, the women's world number one, is also through to the quarter-finals, but needed three games to do so.

She sees off Kim GaEun of Korea 21-23, 15-21, 16-21. She'll play Sim YuJun or P.V. Sindhu.

3:45pm – Tai Tzu-ying through

Women's singles top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei is into the quarter-finals.

She's beaten Indonesia's Ruselli Hartawan 21-15, 21-14 in just 29 minutes.

China's eighth seed He Bingjiao awaits Tai in the last eight.

3:10pm – Thai hopes through; Chen Yufei survives decider

Thailand's women's singles seventh seed Ratchanok Intanon, and their mixed doubles top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh / Sapsiree Taerattanachai are both safely through in their respective events after winning this morning.

Ratchanok defeated China's Wang Zhiyi 21-13, 21-15 while Dechapol and Sapsiree saw off Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-huei / Hsu Ya-ching 21-15, 21-19.

Meanwhile, China's women's third seed Chen Yufei, the Olympic champion, survived a three-setter against counterpart Zhang Yiman.

Zhang took the opener 21-19 before Chen showed her experience and calmness to hold on for the 19-21, 21-14, 21-13 win.