Badminton Indonesia Masters 2022: Axelsen to face Chou in men's final - relive Saturday updates

The Indonesia Masters 2022 badminton event has reached the semi-finals stage, with the field in Jakarta competing on Saturday (11 June) for a place in Sunday's five finals.

The Super 500 event sees some big names face-off today, the highlight of which has to be local hero Anthony Sinisuka Ginting against Olympic champion and world number one Viktor Axelsen in men's singles. The women's event will see an interesting all-Chinese clash between Tokyo 2020 winner Chen Yufei and compatriot He Bingjiao.

The semi-finals action from the Istora Senayan is streaming live and for free in certain territories around the world on Olympics.com.

Scroll down for highlights and score lines from key matches.

Chen sees off He

And the women's singles final is set – Olympic champ Chen Yufei will play Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon.

Chen beat Chinese compatriot He Bingjiao 21-17, 21-14.

Minions eliminated

In a surprise defeat, top seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo are out of their home Indonesia Masters at the semi-final stage.

The 'Minions' lost in just 33 minutes to China's Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang 17-21, 10-21.

Gideon, of course, is just returning from surgery which caused him to miss the Thomas Cup.

But it's Liang and Wang through to the final.

Ratchanok squeezes through

Han Yue did not make it easy for Ratchanok Intanon.

Thailand's Intanon does qualify for the women's singles final, but the fifth seed needs an hour and seven minutes to see off the strong resistance of Han.

13-21, 21-14, 21-18 the result.

Up next, men's doubles top seeds Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo – the Minions – go up against Chinese pair Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang in the first semi-final.

Axelsen comfortably through to final

The men's singles final will see Chou Tien-chen play Viktor Axelsen.

A comfortable straightforward 21-15, 21-15 straight-games win for the world number one Dane, in 48 minutes of play on court, over Anthony Ginting.

The Olympic champion is on a roll.

Up next is the first women's singles semi-final between Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon and China's Han Yue.

Chou out-duels Loh

Another marathon match here, this one taking an hour and ten minutes as Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-chen sees off world champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore.

Loh could perhaps consider himself a bit unlucky, with Chou seemingly losing focus in the second set while the Singaporean pushed Chou in the first and the third.

However, the Chinese Taipei shuttler wins 21-16, 8-21, 21-19 in the end.

Viktor Axelsen plays Anthony Ginting next.

Rahayu/Ramadhanti slog through to final

That was a real tussle between the Malaysians and Indonesians, but it's Rahayu and Ramadhanti who finally triumph after an hour and 13 minutes.

The Indonesians dropped the opening game to Pearly and Thinaah in a tricky contest that went beyond the 21-point mark, but eventually fight back to a 21-23, 21-14, 21-14 win.

That sets up a final against Chen and Jia of China for Rahayu and Ramadhanti.

Up next, Loh Kean Yew takes on Chou Tien-chen in the first men's singles semi.

Early update

The afternoon's first three semis are already complete.

We now know that the mixed doubles final will be between second seeds Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong of China and France's Thom Giquel/Delphine Delrue. Zheng and Huang needed three games to overcome Koreans Seo Seung-jae/Chae Yu-jung 19-21, 21-14, 21-12; Giquel and Delrue saw off the Thailand pairing of Supak Jomkoh/Supissara Paewsampran 22-20, 21-12.

And women's doubles top seeds Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan beat Jeong Na-eun/Kim Hye-jeong 21-12, 21-13.

On court now, Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia against Indonesia's Olympic champion Apriyani Rahayu and her new partner Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti.

Semi-finals matches on Saturday - Full schedule and results

Final places are on offer today, but several big names were eliminated in Friday's action. Read more here.

The full schedule and results can be found here.