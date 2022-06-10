Badminton Indonesia Masters 2022 LIVE: Anthony Ginting beats Lee Zii Jia, will face Viktor Axelsen in the semis - Friday updates

The Indonesia Masters 2022 badminton event has reached the quarter-finals stage, with the field in Jakarta competing on Friday for a place in the final four.

The Super 500 event sees some big names face-off today, the highlight of which has to be local hero Anthony Sinisuka Ginting against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in men's singles.. The women's event will see India's s PV Sindhu try to get past Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon.

The quarter-finals action from the Istora Senayan is streaming live and for free in certain territories around the world on Olympics.com.

Scroll down for highlights and score lines from key matches.

Indonesia close out the quarters with a win

Men's doubles pair Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto ensured the fans left the Istora Senayan stadium with a big smile after they beat the reigning Olympic champions Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin 21-15, 21-18.

The home favourites put on a spectacular display of badminton as they ensured their spot in the semi-finals where they are set to meet China's He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong.

Ratchanok Intanon wins battle of the former world champions

2013 World champion Ratchanok Intanon has booked herself into the semi-finals after she defeated PV Sindhu 21-12, 21-10.

The 2019 world champ never seemed to find her groove on court as she fell behind the Thai player and could not find a way back.

Intanon will play China's Han Yue who earlier in the day had defeated USA's Iris Wang 15-21, 21-18, 21-18.

Olympic champ Viktor Axelsen makes final four

Tournament top seed, Viktor Axelsen needed 39 minutes to overcome Angus Ng Ka Long from Hong Kong, 21-13, 21-9.

The Dane has yet to drop a game in this tournament so far and will next meet with Anthony Ginting for a chance to contest the title. Ginting is a two-time winner of this tournament, winning it in 2018 and 2020. Axelsen will be hoping to clinch his first.

The Minions double Indonesian delight

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo managed to claw their way back after going down in the opening game to beat Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin 10-21, 21-11, 21-18.

The men's doubles top seeds were in top form as they beat the Malaysians in 51 minutes.

Gideon and Sukamuljo will next face Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang from China in tomorrow's semi-finals.

Anthony Ginting in superb form

After a lackluster outing a the Thomas Cup, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting was back to his best as he defeated Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in three games, 18-21, 21-16, 21-15.

There was more disappointment for Malaysian fans as Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik's campaign in the men's doubles also drew to a close after they lost to Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. The Chinese pair came from a game down to defeat the Tokyo 2020 bronze medallists, 16-21, 21-13, 21-17.

Apriayni Rahayu's winning ways continues with new partnership

The crowd inside the Istora Senayan were fully behind Indonesia's newest women's doubles pairing of Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti who came from a game down to beat tournament second seeds Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan, 15-21, 21-16, 21-16.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Rahayu is enjoying a good run with her new partner following Greysia Polii's decision to step away from the game.

Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan also made the final four after beating Thailand's Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai in two games, 21-11, 21-16.

Chou Tien Chen though to semi-finals

Tournament third seed Chou Tien Chen ended Lakshya Sen run at the Indonesia Masters, taking victory 21-16, 12-21, 21-14.

The Chinese Taipei player makes the final four for the second time in this tournament and will face the reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew in the semi-finals.

Loh who is seeded eight in this tournament beat China's Lu Guang Zu 21-15, 21-19 as the Singaporean remains in the hunt to clinch his first World Tour title of the season.

French mixed doubles pair on form

Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue are through to the semi-finals with a victory over Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-15, 21-10.

The French pair who defeated the tournament top seeds in their opening match are now just one win away from having a shot a the title here in Jakarta.

Court 2 saw Thailand's Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran defeat Indonesia's Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari 21-13, 21-14.

The Thai pair will next play Gicquel and Delrue in tomorrow's semi-final

Quarter-finals matches on Friday - Full schedule and results

Semi-final places are on offer today, but several big names were eliminated in Thursday's action. Read more here.

The full schedule and results can be found here.