German Open 2022: How to watch Lee Zii Jia live in action

Lee Zii Jia is set to make his badminton World Tour debut as an independent player at the German Open which takes place from 8 to 13 March.

The Malaysian parted ways with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) at the start of this year, and initially faced a two-year ban. However further talks with the BAM saw the nation's top ranked men's singles player resolve the matter amicably, allowing him to join the World Tour circuit this season.

It won't be the first time Lee is taking to the court following his decision to train independently. In February, he was part of the Malaysian squad that clinched the Badminton Asia Team Championship (BATC) title on home soil.

The 23-year-old will now begin his journey as a professional player at the event in Germany, having recently signed a brand new sponsorship contract with a Taiwanese sports equipment company.

READ MORE: Lee Zii Jia's new beginning : 'Glad to start off a new journey with a brand new Lee Zii Jia'

Schedule of play:

Lee Zii Jia is seeded fifth for the German Open and will begin his campaign against Mark Caljouw from the Netherlands.

His coach, Indra Wijaya, who left BAM to join Lee feels that the Olympian has yet to reach top form despite winning all his matches en route to clinching the BATC title.

The world number seven will face a challenging route to the final with the potential of meeting meet Denmark's Anders Antonsen in the quarter-finals and possibly either reigning world champion Loh Kean Yew, Indonesia's Jonatan Christie or second seed Momota Kento in the semi-final.

The event in Mulheim an der Ruhr has attracted some of the biggest names in the sport as they use the event to sharpen their game ahead of the next stop on the calendar, the All England Open where Lee will look to defend his title.

Where to watch the German Open 2022 live in Malaysia?

The German Open 2022 will be broadcast live in Malaysia on Astro's subscription channels.