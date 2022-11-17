Australian Open 2022 badminton: Anwesha Gowda loses to Youth Olympic champion Goh Jin Wei 

Young Indian badminton player Anwesha Gowda crashed out of the Australian Open 2022 women’s singles competition after losing to 2018 Youth Olympic Games champion Goh Jin Wei of Malaysia in the second round on Wednesday.

Playing at the State Sports Centre in Sydney, the 14-year-old Anwesha Gowda went down to her senior opponent 21-7, 21-13 in just 28 minutes.

The Indian badminton player was pushed back from the start and went into the first break trailing 11-2. Goh Jin Wei, a two-time junior world champion, continued to dominate Anwesha Gowda after the interval and took the 1-0 lead.

Despite Anwesha Gowda’s best efforts in the second game, she failed to match Goh Jin Wei’s intensity and eventually lost the match in straight games.

In the first round, Gowda, world No. 8 in the junior badminton world rankings, beat the 20-year-old Pitchaya Elysia Viravong from Australia 21-9, 21-11.

Anwesha Gowda enjoyed an impressive 2022 season with four junior BWF titles and two second-place finishes. She was the only Indian badminton player alive at the BWF Super 300 tournament with most of India’s top-ranked badminton players pulling out due to various reasons.

The Australian Open 2022 was also the final event on the BWF World Tour this year. The BWF World Tour Finals are to be held in Bangkok, Thailand from December 7 to 11 and will see India’s Thomas Cup hero HS Prannoy in action.