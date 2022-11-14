Australian Open 2022 badminton, live streaming: Sameer Verma headlines depleted Indian squad

Sameer Verma, a former world No. 11, will headline a depleted Indian contingent at the Australian Open 2022 badminton tournament after a host of withdrawals from the BWF Super 300 meet in Sydney.

The 2022 Australian Open, scheduled from November 15 to 20 at the State Sports Centre, will be the final tournament of the 2022 BWF World Tour before the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Guangzhou in December. Watch live streaming of the matches.

Commonwealth Games champions PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will all be sitting out the BWF Super 300 event. While PV Sindhu is still nursing an ankle injury, Lakshya Sen will miss out due to a throat infection.

The doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, who won the French Open title last month, are also sitting out the tournament.

Kidambi Srikanth, a former world No. 1, was expected to play in men’s singles competition at Sydney but the world championhips silver medallist withdrew from the tournament late on Monday.

Kidambi Srikanth, currently 10th in the Race to Guangzhou rankings, needed to win the event to make the cut for next month’s BWF World Tour Finals in China. However, it’s no longer a possibility now.

As things stand, HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu are the only Indian badminton players who have qualified for the season-ender. Sindhu, though, has already announced her withdrawal from the Finals due to her ankle injury.

After four successive first round exits, Saina Nehwal was also in the initial entry list for the Sydney meet but like Srikanth, pulled out late. Malvika Bansod also joined the Olympic medallist in the list of late withdrawals.

Sameer Verma, along with Mithun Manjunath, will spearhead the Indian challenge in men’s singles while Tanya Hemnath and Anwesha Gowda will be in fray in women’s singles.

Where to watch Australian Open 2022 badminton live in India

Live streaming of Australian Open 2022 will also be available on the BWF TV YouTube channel.

There’s no confirmation on live telecast of the Australian Open 2022 badminton tournament on any TV channel in India.

Australian Open 2022 badminton: India squad

Men’s singles: Mithun Manjunath, Sameer Verma

Women’s singles: Tanya Hemanth, Anwesha Gowda

Men's doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan/ Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi

Women's doubles: Simran Singhi/ Ritika Thaker, Rutaparna Panda/ Swetaparna Panda