Australian skeleton racer Jaclyn Narracott welcomed home after historic silver medal at Beijing 2022

Jaclyn Narracott was still in disbelief over her silver medal at Beijing 2022 when she arrived home in Australia to be greeted by family.

Narracott became the first Australian skeleton racer to claim a medal in Olympic history when she took second behind Hannah Neise of Germany.

The 31-year-old arrived at Brisbane International Airport where she was embraced by her mother, Cheryl, and father, Roger, along with her baby nephew, Hudson.

It was the first time Narracott had been home to Australia for two years and her first time meeting baby Hudson.

Pictured wearing her medal around her neck, Narracott told abc.com.au: "The only way it feels real is when this is actually around my neck.

"I couldn't believe that I'd actually done it … as is very evident in all the photos."

GettyImages-1369860456 (1)

Narracott hurtles down 'iced waterslide'

Australia watched on as Narracott sped down the track at Nanqing National Sliding Centre, reaching speeds in excess of 130km per hour.

While Australia has claimed four medals so far in China - including Jakara Anthony's gold in the women's freestyle skiing moguls - Narracott has broken new ground with her medal in women's skeleton.

In her own words, skeleton involves taking a running start and diving head-first down an "iced waterslide" on a "boogie board with metal [rails] down the back of it … as fast as you possibly can".

Shortly after her Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, Narracott suffered a concussion that nearly ended her career.

She said: "The year after the Olympics, with the concussion … was pretty scary, just not knowing when, or if, I [would get to go] on the sled again, if that would be it,"

Jaclyn Narracott

Uncle Paul paved the way

Narracott's Uncle Paul was the first Australian to compete at both the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

Paul Narracott competed in the 100m and 200m on the track at Los Angeles 1984 before switching to the bobsleigh at Albertville 1992.

His stories lit the flame of her Olympic dream and she was further inspired when she watched Sydney 2000 when she was nine.

"Having Uncle Paul as a role model and influence was massive in opening my eyes to what could be possible," she told abc.net.au.

Her mother Cheryl added: "She used to hear the stories, actually — these stories get passed down through the family,"

GettyImages-1369870205

Narracott looks to develop skeleton racing in Australia

Narracott has no intention of retiring although her focus is on developing the sport in Australia and especially for women.

She said: "It's me and one other at the moment, and I don't want it to end with me.

"We used to have a programme and we were really good on the world stage, so I don't see any reason why we can't be back doing that.

"If I'm the catalyst for that, perfect."