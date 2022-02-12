Medals update: Hannah Neise wins Germany’s first gold medal in women’s skeleton at Beijing 2022 

Hannah Neise overcame early jitters to become the first woman to win a skeleton gold medal for Germany at the Olympic Winter Games, sliding to victory at the National Sliding Centre at Beijing 2022 on Saturday (12 February).

The 21-year-old Neise had a minor hiccup in her first of four heats but regained composure to clock the fastest times in the remaining three runs for a combined winning time of 4:07.62.

Australia's Jaclyn Narracott was the leader at the halfway mark, with Neise finding her groove in Saturday’s last two runs to edge her into second place. Narracott had to be content with the silver in a time of 4:08.24 with Kimberley Bos (4:08.46) producing a blistering final run to leapfrog Germany’s Tina Hermann for the bronze.

It is the first time since Torino 2006 that the Olympic title does not land in the hands of Great Britain, who dominated the top step of the podium over the last three editions.

Germany confirmed their sliding sports hegemony winning all gold medals on offer so far in the sliding sports across the luge and skeleton events in Beijing 2022.

Women’s skeleton results:

1- Hannah Neise (GER) – 4:07.62

2- Jaclyn Narracott (AUS) – 4:08.24

3- Kimberley Bos (NED) – 4:08.46

More to follow...