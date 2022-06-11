Athletics: How to watch the New York Grand Prix featuring Sydney McLaughlin, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson and others

The inaugural USATF New York Grand Prix has lined up the track and field stars to shine this Sunday (12 June).

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin headlines a stacked field which includes multiple Olympic and world medallists set to compete at Icahn Stadium, a historic stadium that also hosted the U.S. Olympic Trials in 1936, in New York City.

Interestingly, the women’s 400m hurdles world record holder is not entered in her pet event, instead opting to double up over the sprint distance – the 100m hurdles – and the 400m flat.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Noah Lyles will go head-to-head with teenage fast-riser Erriyon Knighton in the men’s 200m in a race also set to feature Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek.

And Sha'Carri Richardson continues her build-up to the U.S. World Championships trials as she takes on Gabby Thomas in the women's 100m.

Find out who else is set to race on Randalls Island in Manhattan, and how to watch them compete, below.

Women's 100m: Sha'Carri Richardson vs Gabby Thomas

One of the more eagerly-anticipated clashes this Sunday will be that between Richardson and Thomas, the double Olympic medallist from Tokyo 2020, in the women's 100m.

In her five 100m races this year, Richardson has gotten progressively faster – although her last two, a 10.82 and a 10.73, were both heavily wind-assisted out of record-setting limit.

She is also coming off the back of a strong 10.92 second place at the Diamond League meet in Eugene, Oregon, at the end of May.

Thomas, meanwhile, has been in eight 100m races this year, winning three. She has gone under 11 seconds in three of them, all wind-aided; her only Diamond League 100m race this year ended with a fifth-place finish in Birmingham, Great Britain.

She is also doubling up in New York, running both the 100m and 200m.

Men's 100m: World champ Coleman in action

Christian Coleman, the reigning world champion, is set to go up against Michael Rodgers in what could be a fast men's 100m race. That field is also set to feature Jamaican up-and-comer Ackeem Blake, who set a new personal best of 9.92 just last week.

This is due to be Coleman's second Continental Tour appearance of the season, after he won the Tokyo Golden Grand Prix in 10.09 early last month.

The 2022 world indoor silver medallist over 60m also clocked a 10.04 at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene at the end of May.

Men's 110m hurdles: Devon Allen to face Grant Holloway

Devon Allen, the two-time Olympian who has signed a National Football League deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, takes on Olympic silver medallist Grant Holloway over the 110m hurdles.

Holloway has only raced the distance once since he finished second in the final in Tokyo, winning the LSU Invitational race in 13.34 seconds in April.

However, he is in fine form already this season, having equalled his own 60m hurdles world record in the semi-finals en route to gold at the World Indoor Championships in March.

Allen, who went to college at Oregon and will be gearing up for a potential swansong to athletics at the World Championships at his college track in July, has a season's best of 13.11 set at the Penn Relays in April.

Men's 200m: Lyles, Knighton, Bednarek in action

Noah Lyles is the world champion over 200m but is set to compete over that distance for only the third time in 2022. However, he does have good form behind him, having won the season-opening Diamond League race in Doha, Qatar, in 19.72 (+2.1m/s).

Knighton, the fourth-fastest man ever over the distance (ahead of Lyles), and the Tokyo silver medallist Bednarek are both also slated for this race.

Those three could certainly push each other to incredible times.

In other events, Olympic medallists Raven Saunders (women's shot put), Will Claye (men's triple jump), Clayton Murphy (men's 800m), and Michael Cherry (men's 400m) are all in action.

READ MORE: Top things to know about US teen sprint sensation Erriyon Knighton

How to watch the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix

The Continental Gold Tour meet in New York will be streamed live in several countries on the World Athletics YouTube page (territorial restrictions apply).

Coverage in the United States will be on NBC Sports and Peacock from 4-6pm ET on Sunday, 12 June. Check listings for more details.

In other territories, local rights-holding broadcasters will show either live coverage or highlights of the action.

The list of the elite events scheduled to take place in New York is as follows (all times listed in Eastern local time, UTC -4 hours):