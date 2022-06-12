New York Track Grand Prix: Sydney McLaughlin pulls out, Devon Allen stuns Grant Holloway, wins for Sha'Carri, Coleman, and Noah Lyles

With only 33 days from today to the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, the inaugural USATF New York Grand Prix gathered some of the best in the track and field business on Sunday (12 June).

Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, and Christian Coleman were just some of the big names headlining in the Icahn Stadium on Randalls Island in Manhattan, New York.

Scroll down to see how it all went down.

Noah Lyles nails men's 200m in 19.61

A confident and loose Noah Lyles stopped the clock at 19.61 for a season's best on a cruise to victory in the 200m.

Lyles was the only one to go under the 20 second barrier, Kyree King coming second in 20.02 and third place going to Brandon Carnes with 20.07.

Mic'd up before the race on NBC's coverage, the race winner was cracking jokes and clearly enjoying himself.

After it he said the SB time didn't come as a surprise and that 19.6 was his "average," he wants to see that and lower.

"I'm obviously in shape," he continued, "...by the time we get to world championships it's over, it's already cemented, we're just going to have fun."

Sha'Carri Richardson wins 200m: "I am the sun, I am the sunshine!"

Sha'Carri bounced back from her 100m second place to win the 200m with a trademark powerful finish clocking 22.38 and giving a great post-race interview, looking relieved.

"It feels peaceful, it feels fulfilling, I'm glad that I made the fans happy but it feels so much better being back at home within myself, my heart, my spirit, and I just want to continue to just thrive, that's all."

With the crowd on her side, they got what they wanted in the 200m, after she came second in the 100m earlier.

"Actually the confidence came from seeing how much love I have, I can give, I receive, and just how much inspiration I put out there into the world that even in my short career just how much it has inspired others, it makes me give myself that courage, make me give myself that confidence to go out there and show that I am the sun, I am the sunshine."

Dressed in red fishnets to go with her track kit, Sha'Carri had a message:

"I really just want people to know that you can be yourself, so if that means that you want to be sexy, you want to be cute, you want to just express yourself in ways that nobody has before, don't let that stop you...

"As long as you have the mindset for it, the confidence, and the belief in your mind, heart and spirit, nothing will stop you."

Gabby Thomas won't race in New York

Sadly we didn't see double Olympic medallist from Tokyo 2020 Gabby Thomas in New York either, she wouldn't risk it so close to U.S. trials after doing "something funny" to her leg in a sprint a day before the event.

Sydney McLaughlin pulls out of all New York races

The reigning women's 400m hurdles Olympic champ Sydney McLaughlin was slated to do a 100m hurdles and 400m open double, but raced neither in New York.

According to NBC, her coach Bobby Kersee saw something off in her warm-up and they pulled the plug as a precaution with U.S. trials just two weeks away.

Christian Coleman collects men's 100m title in 9.92s

Coleman held off a strong sprint from Jamaican riser Ackeem Blake to secure the win in Manhattan, the world champ putting down a 9.92 time to Blake's 9.95.

The Jamaican recorded some quick times over the last couple of weeks, but Coleman came out on top in New York.

"Our goal today was trying to execute a good race," Coleman said afterwards, "happy to come out with a win and I'm excited about the future."

Just two weeks out from the U.S. trials, Coleman talked about how it looms large.

"Oh man, that's the hardest part, just making it on that team, I'm fortunate enough to already have a by so a little bit of pressure off but to make that team, the USA team, the best team in the world, that's the hardest part, there is so much talent here..."

Aleia Hobbs takes women's 100m, Sha'Carri Richardson second

With all the pre-race talk about Sha'Carri, Aleia Hobbs stole the limelight clocking 10.83 for a new personal best and smashing the meet record.

Richardson ran a season best with 10.85, and that's good enough for second place, while Tokyo 2020 4x100m relay silver medallist Teahna Daniels was third in 10.99.

That's a season's best for her too.

Alaysha Johnson blazes to women's 100m hurdles victory

An emotional 'Lay' Johnson takes this one in 12.40, setting a new personal best and meet record.

Ajee Wilson tops women's 800m in 2:00.62

Doha bronze medallist Ajee Wilson left it late but got the job done, clocking 2:00.62 to top the women's 800m.

Devon Allen blazes by Grant Holloway in men's 110m hurdles

Devon Allen opens the meet with a sensational win, clocking 12.84 with a storming finish to leave Olympic silver medallist Grant Holloway in his wake.

It's the third-fastest 110m hurdles in history!

Allen is a two-time Olympian who has signed an NFL deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he looks in exceptional shape.

"I'm really excited," he said afterwards, "I had to take two weeks out because of Covid and I'm feeling pretty fresh, that's all I needed were some fresh legs."

"It's been there, we've been doing it in training for probably the last six weeks, I've been out there having some fun playing football with the boys, but now I'm back in track mode for the next couple of weeks."

New York Grand Prix Schedule

The list of the elite events scheduled to take place in New York is as follows (all times listed in Eastern local time, UTC -4 hours):

4:03pm – Men’s 110m hurdles

4:10pm – Women’s 800m

4:18pm – Women’s 100m hurdles

4:20pm – Women’s shot put

4:28pm – Women’s 100m

4:36pm – Men’s 400m

4:45pm – Men’s 100m

4:55pm – Women’s 400m hurdles

5:10pm – Men’s 400m hurdles

5:20pm – Men’s 800m

5:30pm – Women’s 400m

5:40pm – Women’s 200m

5:50pm – Men’s 200m

How to watch the 2022 USATF New York Grand Prix

The Continental Gold Tour meet in New York will be streamed live in several countries on the World Athletics YouTube page (territorial restrictions apply).

Coverage in the United States will be on NBC Sports and Peacock from 4-6pm ET on Sunday, 12 June. Check listings for more details.

In other territories, local rights-holding broadcasters will show either live coverage or highlights of the action, and there are some regions where it will be possible to watch a live stream on World Athletics official YouTube.