Diamond League athletics 2022 in Stockholm: live updates featuring Duplantis, Chopra, and others

The outdoor athletics season is in full swing, with less than a month before the premier event of the year, the World Athletics Championships. Last weekend saw many stars claim their place at the Worlds through their national trials. But the action hasn’t stopped there.

On Thursday 30 June, some of the biggest names in athletics will pit their wits against each other at the Stockholm Diamond League. Olympic champions including Marcell Jacobs, Mondo Duplantis, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Dina Asher-Smith and Neeraj Chopra are all expected in action.

That extends not just to the Diamond League events, but also the non-Diamond League races, which have attracted stellar fields looking for one final tune-up before heading to Worlds in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

Olympics.com has live updates from Stockholm below. All times are local (CEST, UTC/GMT +2 hours). Please refresh for latest updates. Most recent updates first.

7:43pm - Tentoglou wins wind-affected non-DL long jump

Miltiadis Tentoglou has won the men's long jump, a non-DL event, in Stockholm.

But it was an odd event with changeable wind conditions and while the Greek will be happy to go into Worlds with this win, it's hard to read into the specific results.

Tentoglou records an 8.31m attempt with a healthy +1.7m/s tailwind to win, but second-placed Thobias Montler's best effort was a 7.98m… into a -2.8m/s headwind.

7:28pm - Chopra means business!

Wow, Neeraj Chopra has come out all guns blazing.

A massive 89.94m effort for his first throw sets a new personal best and new Indian national record – and also breaks the meeting record.

That latter mark of 89.78 had stood since 2006.

7:25pm - Jacobs out

Lamont Marcell Jacobs will not get an international meet before Worlds.

He's withdrawn from today's competition.

Here's what his coach Paolo Camossi said, per Diamond League:

The situation is under control. He has a little pain in his glute muscle. It would have been too risky to run today, that's why we decided to withdraw him from the 100m. We are really upset not to run in Stockholm, because last year it was a good race before the Olympics in Tokyo. But the risk is just too high with the eye on the World Championships in Eugene next month.

7:22pm - Big names involved

The non-DL men's long jump is also happening right now, featuring Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece up against home favourite Thobias Montler.

And up next on the schedule is the Diamond League men's javelin throw – with Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra taking part in his first DL meet since 2019.

Against him are the other two Tokyo medallists, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch and Vitezslav Vesely, and world champ and world leader Anderson Peters of Grenada.

7:08pm - Hall takes non-DL 1500m

The first of those major non-DL races to finish is the women's 1500m.

Australia's Linden Hall, sixth in last summer's Olympic final, beats Ugandan Winnie Nanyondo – seventh at Tokyo 2020 – by just over a second.

4:02.65 the winning time.

6:55pm – Ealey wins women's shot put

The first Diamond League event of the evening was the women's shot put, which got underway earlier, over an hour before the main programme of the night.

Chase Ealey's Final 3 attempt of 20.48m was enough to secure victory.

While there are a bunch of non-Diamond League races and events tonight, which we will also make mention of, here is the schedule for the events that will count for Diamond League points.