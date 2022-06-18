India’s Pranati Nayak wins bronze medal at Asian gymnastics championships

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak won the bronze medal in the women’s vault at the Asian gymnastics championships 2022 in Doha, Qatar on Friday and qualified for the world championships to be held in Liverpool, UK later this year.

It was Pranati Nayak’s second medal at the Asian championships following her bronze in the 2019 edition in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The 27-year-old is now the only Indian to have bagged more than one medal at the continental meet.

India have now won four medals – all bronze – at the Asian gymnastics championships. Ashish Kumar (men’s floor) in 2006 in Surat, India and Rio 2016 Olympian Dipa Karmakar (women’s vault) in 2015 in Hiroshima, Japan are the other winners.

Pranati Nayak, who competed at the Tokyo Olympics last year, ended with an overall score of 13.367 at the Doha meet. Her first vault at the Aspire Dome scored 13.767 and her second 12.967.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Yeo Seojeong of South Korea won the gold medal. The 20-year-old scored 14.084. Japan's Shoko Miyata, 17, took silver with a 13.884.

Eight-time Olympian and Barcelona 1992 gold medallist Oksana Chusovitina, 46, of Uzbekistan finished fifth with a score of ​​12.617.

India sent an eight-member contingent – four men and four women – at the ninth edition of the Asian championships, which started on Wednesday.

The meet, which concludes on Saturday, also serves as a qualifier for the world championships which will be held in Liverpool from October 29 to November 6.