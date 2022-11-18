Asian Cup 2022 table tennis: Manika Batra becomes first Indian woman to reach tournament semis

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to reach the semi-finals at the Asian Cup after defeating Chinese Taipei’s Chen Szu Yu in a thrilling women’s singles last-eight contest on Friday.

Competing at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, World No. 44 Manika Batra overcame a stiff challenge from the 23rd-ranked Chen Szu Yu, beating her 4-3 (6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9).

Manika Batra began the quarter-final on the back foot after going down in the opening game but picked herself up in the next three to lead 3-1. However,Chen Szu Yu drew level after two intense games and forced a decider.

The Indian fought hard in the seventh game to reach the last four and scripted the historic feat.

Former men’s singles player Chetan Baboor is the only Indian table tennis player to win a medal at the Asian Cup. He clinched silver in 1997 and a bronze in 2000.

Manika Batra had stunned world No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the previous round.

She will face Mima Ito of Japan, who won the women’s singles bronze medal and mixed doubles gold at Tokyo 2020, in the semis. The current world No. 5 also has a team silver and bronze at the Olympics.

In the men’s singles, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, world No. 39, and India’s national champion Sharath Kamal, ranked 44th, were knocked out in the opening round.