Asian Cup 2022 table tennis, live streaming: Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Manika Batra lead India’s charge - full schedule

Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will spearhead the Indian challenge at the Asian Cup 2022 table tennis tournament in Bangkok, Thailand from Thursday.

The three-day competition, organised by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and Asian Table Tennis Union (ATTU) at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok, will include men’s and women’s singles events.

Players will start the tournament directly from the round of 16. Both men’s and women’s matches will be available on live streaming in India.

There will be a maximum of two players from a country in each category. All matches will have seven games each. The first to 11 points with a two-point margin will win a game.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, world No. 39, will be India’s top-ranked men’s table tennis player at the 33rd edition of the Asian Cup. Reigning national champion and Khel Ratna awardee Sharath Kamal is ranked 44th.

Tokyo 2020 champion Ma Long and silver medallist Fan Zhendong from China will not be playing. However, the men’s field includes China’s Tokyo Olympics bronze winner Chuqin Wang, world No. 4 Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan and Chinese Taipei’s Lin Yun-Ju, who won mixed doubles team bronze at Tokyo Olympics.

Manika Batra, India’s only women’s table tennis player to make the cut for the championships, is world No. 44. She will be up against the likes of world championships bronze medallist Wang Yidi of China, Tokyo 2020 mixed team champion Mima Ito of Japan and world No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan.

Last held in 2019, the Asian Cup was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19.

Chetan Baboor, with silver in 1997 and bronze in 2000, is the only Indian table tennis player to win a medal at the Asian Cup.

Where to watch Asian Cup 2022 table tennis live in India

Live streaming of the Asian Cup 2022 table tennis event will be available on International Table Tennis Federation’s YouTube channel ITTFWorld. There will be no live telecast of the Asian Cup 2022 on any TV channel in India.

Asian Cup 2022 table tennis schedule

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

Thursday, November 17

Women's Singles Round of 16 - 10:00 AM IST onwards

Men's Singles Round of 16 - 12:25 PM IST onwards

Friday, November 18

Women's Singles Quarter-finals - 10:30 AM IST onwards

Men's Singles Quarter-finals - 12:10 PM IST onwards

Saturday, November 19

Women's Singles Semi-finals - 11:00 AM IST onwards

Men's Singles Semi-finals - 12:40 PM IST onwards

Women's Singles 3rd-4th Position - 2:20 PM IST onwards

Men's Singles 3rd-4th Position - 3:10 PM IST onwards

Women's Singles Final - 4:00 PM IST onwards

Men's Singles Final - 5:00 PM IST onwards