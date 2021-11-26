Asian Champions Trophy hockey: No PR Sreejesh in Indian men’s squad – full schedule 

India have named a 20-member men's hockey team squad for the Asian Champions Trophy 2021, which will be held in Dhaka, Bangladesh, from December 14 to 22.

Manpreet Singh, who captained India to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will lead the squad. Defender Harmanpreet Singh will be vice-captain.

One big name missing from the Indian squad is veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. The 33-year-old has been a regular in the Indian hockey team and was one of the standout stars at Tokyo 2020. Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera will be India’s custodian choices in PR Sreejesh’s absence.

“While selecting this team we now must have our eyes on the future. It takes a deep and strong squad to build sustained success so players have to be given opportunities to perform,” India men’s hockey chief coach Graham Reid said. “We have picked a team that has a good mix of experience and younger guys, who will have their chance to show what they can do.

“The Asian Champions Trophy is a world-class event that will provide all teams a fantastic opportunity to start the next Olympiad with much-needed competition. We are looking forward to the challenge,” Reid added.

Indian hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy 2021

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Mandeep Mor

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Akashdeep Singh, Shamsher Singh

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra

India and Pakistan are the defending champions, having shared the honours in the 2018 edition at Muscat after the final was called off due to heavy rains.

In the upcoming edition, India will battle it out against South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh in the single-pool tournament. The top four make the semi-finals.

The latest edition of the Asian Champions Trophy was initially scheduled to be held in November last year but was postponed several times due to COVID-19.

Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India schedule, fixtures and live match times

All times are Indian Standard Times (IST)

December 14, Tuesday: India vs South Korea – 3:00 PM IST

December 15, Wednesday: India vs Bangladesh – 3:00 PM IST

December 17, Friday: India vs Pakistan – 3:00 PM IST

December 18, Saturday: India vs Malaysia – 3:00 PM IST

December 19, Sunday: India vs Japan – 3:00 PM IST

December 21, Tuesday: Semi-finals and fifth-sixth playoff – 3:00 PM IST onwards

December 22, Wednesday: Final and third/fourth playoff – 5:30 PM IST onwards