Asian Boxing Championships 2022, live streaming: India’s hopes on Lovlina Borgohain, Shiva Thapa - full schedule in Amman

With top names like Mary Kom, Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal sitting out, the onus will be on Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and the experienced Shiva Thapa to lead an otherwise inexperienced Indian contingent at the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 at Amman, Jordan, from November 1 to 12.

World champion Nikhat Zareen, along with fellow Commonwealth Games gold medallist Amit Panghal, opted to take a break after a long season while CWG champion Nitu Ghanghas is nursing a shoulder injury. Six-time world champion Mary Kom recently underwent a knee surgery and is recovering.

India will be sending a 25-member contingent, 13 men and 12 women, to Amman for the upcoming Asian boxing championships. The boxers were chosen through national trials held in May. The matches can be seen on live streaming.

Sachin Siwach, a former youth world boxing champion, was initially set to represent India in the men’s 54kg category but was forced to pull out after undergoing an appendicitis surgery. Ananta Chopade has been named as his replacement.

World championships bronze medallist Shiva Thapa, India’s most successful male boxer at the Asian boxing championships with five medals, will be competing in the 63.5kg.

The upcoming meet in Amman will be especially important for Lovlina Borgohain, who is making a transition to the 75kg weight division from her pet 69/70kg - a category in which she won the bronze medal at Tokyo 2020.

However, the 69kg welterweight category has been scrapped from the Paris 2024 Olympics, forcing the Assam boxer to make the switch.

Overall, Lovlina Borgohain has endured a disappointing 2022 season, failing to medal in both the Commonwealth Games and boxing world championships held this year. Lovlina won a bronze at the last edition of the Asian championships.

At the last edition of the continental meet, India won 15 medals, including two golds, five silvers and eight bronze. Pooja Rani (women’s 75kg) and Sanjeet Kumar (men’s 91kg) won the gold medals.

The Asian meet will also mark the start of the Bernard Dunne era for Indian boxing. The Irish legend was recently appointed as the new High Performance Director of the team following Swede Santiago Nieva’s departure.

Asian Boxing Championships 2022 Amman: Indian squad

Men: Govind Sahani (48kg), Sparsh Kumar (51kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Md. Hussamuddin (57kg), Etash Khan (60kg), Shiva Thapa (63.5kg), Amit Kumar (67kg), Sachin (71kg), Sumit (75kg), Lakshya (80kg), Kapil (86kg), Naveen (92kg), Narender (+92kg)

Women: Monika (48kg), Savita (50kg), Minakshi (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Simranjit (60kg), Parveen (63kg), Ankushita Boro (66kg), Pooja (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Saweety Boora (81kg), Alfiya Pathan (+81kg)

Where to watch Asian Boxing Championships 2022 live in India

Live streaming of the Asian Boxing Championships 2022 will be available on the official Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) YouTube channel. There’s no live telecast of the Asian Boxing Championships on any TV channel in India.

Asian Boxing Championships 2022 schedule and live India start times

All times are in India Standard Times (IST)

November 1, Tuesday

Preliminaries - 3:30 PM IST onwards

November 2, Wednesday

Preliminaries - 3:30 PM IST onwards

November 3, Thursday

Preliminaries - 3:30 PM IST onwards

November 4, Friday

Preliminaries - 3:30 PM IST onwards

November 5, Saturday

Quarter-finals - 3:30 PM IST onwards

November 6, Sunday

Quarter-finals - 3:30 PM IST onwards

November 7, Monday

Quarter-finals - 3:30 PM IST onwards

November 9, Wednesday

Women’s semi-finals - 3:30 PM IST onwards

November 10, Thursday

Men’s semi-finals - 3:30 PM IST onwards

November 11, Friday

Women’s finals - 3:30 PM IST onwards

November 12, Saturday

Men’s finals - 3:30 PM IST onwards