Boxing Federation of India appoints Irish great Bernard Dunne as director of high performance

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has named the Irish boxing legend Bernard Dunne, who has produced Olympic and world champions, as the director of high performance for Indian boxing.

A renowned name in the world of boxing, Bernard Dunne will be joining the Indian team following a successful five-year stint as director of high performance with the Irish Athletic Boxing Association.

Bernard Dunne was in charge of the Irish boxing team from 2017 to 2022 and helped Irish pugilists win European, world and Olympic gold medals.

During Dunne’s tenure with Ireland, Kellie Harrington emerged as the Olympic champion at Tokyo 2020 as well as the world champion in 2018. He also guided Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke to gold medals at the last world boxing championships and Aidan Walsh to a bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 42-year-old Bernard Dunne, who also made his name in professional boxing by winning the WBA World Championship (2009) and the European Championship (2007), will take over the position left vacant after Santiago Nieva’s departure.

Nine Indian boxers – including the legendary Mary Kom – had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics last year. However, only Lovlina Borgohain returned with a medal – a bronze.

At the boxing world championships in Turkey in May this year, India’s Nikhat Zareen was crowned the world champion while Manisha Moun and Parveen Hooda bagged a bronze medal each.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July-August, India won seven medals – including a gold each from Nikhat Zareen, Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghangas.

“India has huge boxing talent and its boxers have been performing exceedingly well,” Dunne said. “It will be a great opportunity for me to work with them and contribute to their success. I’m very excited to join the team and take the standards of Indian boxing to a new high altogether.”

Dunne, who has 13 national titles to his name, has joined the Indian boxing elite programme at Patiala.

“He was a legendary boxer and has also done exceptionally well while working with the Ireland team,” BFI president Ajay Singh said. “As a federation, we are focussed on doing everything that is required for our boxers to bring glory to the country.

“This is a major boost to our aim of winning medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics,” Ajay Singh added. “With the amount of experience and success he has under his belt, he is the perfect fit for this role. I’m sure Dunne will guide our boxers to the next level of performance.”