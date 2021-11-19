Asian Archery Championships: India win three more medals on final day; end meet with seven

India’s recurve archery teams added two silver medals and a bronze on the final day of the Asian Archery Championships 2021 in Dhaka on Friday.

India ended the week-long continental event with seven medals - one gold, four silvers and two bronze.

On the final day, India featured in the two recurve finals – men’s team and women’s team – but lost both the matches to the top-seeded teams from South Korea.

India’s men’s team, featuring Tokyo Olympian Pravin Jadhav, national champion Parth Salunkhe and Kapil lost 6-2 (57-52, 55-53, 54-56, 57-55) to Han Woo Tack, Kim Pil-Joong and Lee Seungyun.

Meanwhile, the women’s recurve trio of Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan and Ridhi was blanked 6-0 (57-52, 59-49, 60-56) by Lim Haejin, Oh Yejin and Ryoo Su Jung.

India, however, won the third-place playoff against Uzbekistan in the recurve mixed team event.

The duo of Ankita Bhakat and Kapil defeated Uzbekistan’s Abdusattorova Ziyodakhon and Sadikov Amirkhan 6-0 (35-32, 37-32, 36-35) to confirm their place on the podium.

Earlier on Thursday, Jyothi Surekha Vennam picked the only gold medal for India at the Asian meet, winning the women’s individual compound event while former Asian champion Abhishek Verma won a silver in the men’s individual compound.

India’s medal winners at the 2021 Asian Archery Championship

Gold medal

Compound women’s individual - Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Silver medals

Compound men’s individual - Abhishek Verma

Compound mixed team – Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav

Recurve men’s team - Pravin Jadhav, Parth Salunkhe and Kapil

Recurve women’s team - Ankita Bhakat, Madhu Vedwan and Ridhi

Bronze medals

Recurve mixed team – Ankita Bhakat and Kapil

Compound men’s team – Abhishek Verma, Rishabh Yadav and Aman Saini