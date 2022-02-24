Ashley Caldwell celebrates with Xu Mengtao despite missing podium: "It brought tears to my eyes as much as sadness did"

It was already a special moment when China’s Xu Mengtao shot to gold in the freestyle skiing women’s aerials event at Beijing 2022.

Not only was it a Chinese victory on home snow but for 31-year-old Xu, it had been long-time coming.

In her previous three Olympic appearances the best the current World Cup leader had ever managed was silver at Sochi 2014. The chance to finally win Olympic gold in front of the home crowd was now or never.

Taking the lead in the super-six final, Xu - sitting in first place - had only a little while longer to wait as her final competitor tried to best her 108.61 score. When top qualifier Ashley Caldwell crash-landed the Chinese skier erupted into screams of delight - the top prize was hers.

Donning her flag like a cape, local supporters joined in with her cries of elation to form a chorus of celebration.

But little did the onlookers know, it was about to get more magical.

In a charming moment of Olympic spirit, the kind so warming that those watching on might have forgotten for a second the -23-degree Celsius temperatures engulfing the night's action, Caldwell, who finished off the podium in fourth, came over to congratulate her rival.

Wrapping her arms around a still-emotional Xu, Caldwell called the Chinese skiier by her moniker ‘Tao Tao’.

As the two continued to embrace the 28-year-old added, “I’m so proud of you.”

After denying the People’s Republic of China gold as part of the US team who topped the podium in the mixed team aerials competition commentators framed Caldwell and Xu as adversaries heading into the women’s event.

But the affectionate scenes after the medals had been determined showed that the two were anything but. Speaking afterwards Caldwell explained why she put competition aside to shower Xu with praise:

“Tao Tao has been pushing triples for longer than I have, and I respect her wholeheartedly. For her to win the gold medal in her own country is an incredible accomplishment and it brought tears to my eyes just as much as sadness did."

MORE: Chinese freeskier Xu Mengtao on Ailing (Eileen) Gu and Su Yiming: "They will inspire more kids"

Xu Mengtao celebrates after winning gold in the women's freestyle skiing aerials final on Day 10 of Beijing 2022 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Team USA gold medallist Ashley Caldwell receives Olympic homecoming

Even now the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are officially over the emotional rollercoaster hasn’t stopped for Virginia-native.

Caldwell, who described winning gold with team-mates Justin Schoenefeld and Chris Lillis to Olympics.com as an "out-of-body experience", is now back with two feet firmly on the ground having landed home in the US on Sunday (20 February).

But even then the four-time Olympian was reduced to tears as she was greeted by friends and family with posters and flowers.

Writing on social media site Instagram the mixed team gold medallist said: "I cried when we got this amazing welcome home!"

MORE: The "best friends" who won mixed aerials team gold for USA