Ana Patricia and Duda back in action together for Brazil in Ostrava - how to watch

In 2014, during the Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Brazilians Ana Patricia and Duda established a partnership that gave Brazil a gold medal in beach volleyball.

They went on to become two-time under-21 world champions, winning the titles in 2016 and 2017.

The pair then took different paths, in different cities, and with different partners, until they reunited this year and decided to target Paris 2024 together. "It's a very special moment in my career," Duda told the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) website. "We trust each other. I think this is very important... we are completely sure that we are doing our best every day. We have to trust that the outcomes will reflect that," she added.

Ana Patrícia, 24, also didn't hide her excitement before the beginning of the season: "We have had a great experience over the years and we want to enjoy it," she commented to the FIVB website.

Ana Patricia and Duda, of Brazil, during the Nanjing 2014 Summer Youth Olympic Games. Picture by 2014 Getty Images

The new beginning for Duda and Ana Patricia

The sands of Rosarito, in the Mexican state of Baja California, witnessed the official reunion of the duo in competition at the tough Elite 16 tournament of the beach volleyball world circuit, in March.

"We have been working hard for this moment, but we know it's just the first step and we have a lot to improve. The desire to start well and establish ourselves as a good team is very much alive inside us," reflected Ana Patricia about the debut for the website of the International Federation of Volleyball.

Aged 23, but long an established name on the tour, Duda has a lot of experience. She knows that the start of every project is full of interest and anxiety, but she analysed this very moment for the FIVB website: "We are aware of all the excitement, we will use it to do well."

In Mexico, the Brazilian duo finished fifth with three wins and one defeat, in the quarterfinals against the Dutch partnership of Stam and Schoon, who went on to become champions of that opening stage of the Elite 16 the following day.

The development of Brazil's YOG-winning duo

Two months have passed since Rosarito. During that time, the duo returned to Brazil and continued their training schedule in Uberlândia (the town where they live and basis of their club Praia Clube) - and the calendar of national and regional competitions.

Duda, from the state of Sergipe, and Ana Patricia, from Minas Gerais state, knew that developing synergy and results were a matter of time. The first achievement took place in early May, in the last stage of the Brazilian beach volleyball tour, in Brasilia. "We are taking advantage of each tournament to get along, to seek and reach our best. This title is important, but there is still a lot to do," commented Duda in an interview for the website of the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV).

Two weeks later, another title. They won the "Finals" tournament that closed the 2022 season of the South American series, in Uberlândia, which gave the overall title to Brazil.

When playing "at home", at the courts of Praia Clube, Ana Patrícia and Duda beat compatriots Elize Maria and Thamela in the final. "In each championship we see the team evolution and this is our goal. Before thinking about results, about winning, we think about building our identity. Each game we are managing to achieve the results we want," Ana Patricia told the CBV website.

How to watch Ana Patricia and Duda at Elite 16 in Ostrava

The recent results in Brazil and South America, added to the experience of Ana Patricia and Duda, place them among the favourites for the second stage of the Elite 16, in the Czech city of Ostrava, between May 26th to 29th. The duo's first match is on Thursday, the 26th, at 11:50 CEST, with the opponents still to be defined.

The second stage of the Elite 16 tournament of the beach volleyball world tour, in Ostrava, will be broadcast live on Volleyballworld.tv.

Ana Patricia and Duda are already qualified for the Beach Volleyball World Championships in Rome, Italy, between June 10 and 19.

Beside them, the other Brazilian pairs of Brazil for the World Championships, in Rome, are:

Women:

Bárbara & Carol Solberg

Rebecca & Talita

Taiana & Hege

Men: