American Natalia Grossman wins boulder title at IFSC World Cup in Innsbruck

Natalia Grossman of the United States took the gold medal in the women's boulder competition Friday (24 June) at the IFSC World Cup in Innsbruck. The 20-year-old American has been on a roll in 2022, having won five-straight boulder gold medals in World Cup competition. Additionally, she was second at the Moscow World Cup in April.

Germany's Hannah Meul was the silver medallist, while Nonaka Miho of Japan won bronze. For Muel, her finish in Innsbruck is the second-straight silver medal finish. She also won the silver earlier in June at the Brixen (Italy) World Cup. Nonaka, a 2020 Olympian, has previously made it to the podium twice in 2022 World Cup action.

Japan's Ito Futaba, Korea's Seo Chaehyun and Japan's Kikuchi Saki finished fourth through sixth, respectively, in the final.

World Cup action in Innsbruck continues Saturday (25 June) with the men's lead competition, and fans can catch the action right here on Olympics.com.