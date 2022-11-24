Alex Yee exclusive: Stepping out of the shadow of the Brownlees and into a league of his own

Alex Yee’s first memory of the Olympics was a decade ago when the Games were held in his home city of London in 2012.

It’s often hard to put a value on the legacy of a Games, but talking to Yee it is obvious how much of an impact those weeks in England’s capital had on the young, up-and-coming London-born athlete.

“I probably would say I’m a product of the 2012 Olympics being from London, but also being the first Olympics I can remember watching live was amazing,” Yee reflected in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com in June 2022. “I guess that’s one of the big coincidences that London was the host city and I was able to watch that. Everything kind of fell into place and it was really inspirational.”

Twelve years old at the time of the Games, Yee attended the Olympic triathlon competition, but struggled to see much of the action unfold in front of him due to the size of the crowd cheering on two Brits competing that day: Alistair and Jonny Brownlee.

Still, the memories of that day left a lasting impression on Yee, who credits it as one of the main reasons he loves the sport of triathlon.

“That just gave me a flavour of what the composition of a triathlon was and it was just cool to see,” he explained, looking back on the inspiration those childhood experiences had on his choice to dedicate his life to triathlon.

For a young triathlete growing up in Britain it must have been hard to escape the presence of the Brownlee brothers who won gold and bronze in London, before following it up with another pair of medals - this time gold and silver - four years later at Rio 2016.

Alistair, who stood on the top step of the podium at both of those Games, is inarguably Britain’s greatest Olympic triathlete, and three years before London 2012 triumphed in the World Triathlon Championship Series to become the world champion at age 21.

Now, ten years after the London Games, Yee has the chance to become the series' youngest champion since Brownlee all the way back in 2009.