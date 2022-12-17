Double Olympic medallist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde returned to the podium, claiming his third men’s downhill title of the season at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Val Gardena, Italy, on Saturday (17 December).

The Norwegian sensation more than made up for missing out on a podium place on Thursday by reclaiming the top step with a time of 2:02.35. Kilde entrenched himself at the top of the World Cup downhill standings after winning the first two speed races of the season.

Giant slalom Olympic champion Marco Odermatt had to be content with sixth place and will have to wait another day to win his maiden World Cup downhill title. The Swiss, who tops the overall standings with 636 points, came painstakingly close two days earlier when he finished second behind Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr at Val Gardena.

Kilde denied Frenchman Johan Clarey a career-first World Cup victory edging him out by +0.35.

Clarey again demonstrated that age is just a number finishing second in the downhill competition with a time of 2:02.35. He earned his fourth World Cup second place ever, clocking 2:02.70, with Italy’s Mattia Casse rounding off the podium in 2:02.77.

The 41-year-old Clarey is on an age-defying run after making history at Beijing 2022, becoming the oldest alpine skier to win a medal at an Olympic Winter Games after clinching the silver medal in the men’s downhill.

Clarey already set the record as the oldest World Cup podium finisher during the 2020/21 season when he claimed second place in Kitzbuehel. Last year he finished in the top five of the downhill World Cup for the first time in his career.