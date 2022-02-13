Ailing (Eileen) Gu in women's freeski slopestyle qualifying at Beijing 2022 - Latest

Ailing (Eileen) Gu is back in competition at Beijing 2022.

Women’s freeski slopestyle qualification begins shortly, with the first runs at 10:00am China Standard Time.

Each skier has 2 runs of the course to impress the judges, and those with the highest scores qualify for the final, which takes place a day later, on the morning of Monday 14th February in China.

Chinese star Gu won Winter Olympic gold in the freestyle skiing big air competition in the capital, before moving up to the Zhangjiakou mountain region for the slopestyle event at Genting Snow Park.

Check out the 18-year-old's schedule of the day below.

Ailing (Eileen) Gu schedule - Freestyle ski slopestyle qualifying - Sunday 13 February

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 1

10:00 - 10:59 (China Standard Time)

Women's Freeski Slopestyle Qualification Run 2

11:01 - 12:00 (China Standard Time)

The final takes place a day later, on the morning of Monday 14th February in China.

Where to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu compete

