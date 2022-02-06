Ailing (Eileen) Gu Beijing 2022 schedule: 7 February, women's freeski big air qualification runs

On 7 February, China star Ailing (Eileen) Gu will compete in the women’s freeski big air qualification runs at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out her schedule of the day below.

Freestyle skiing prodigy Ailing (Eileen) Gu is one of the most-talked-about athletes at Beijing 2022. The 18-year-old heads into the Games as one of the favourites, especially in halfpipe, where she recently completed the FIS Freestyle Ski World Cup with a perfect record, capturing her first career crystal globe.

Gu became China’s first X Games champion in 2021 when she took home golds in both the superpipe and slopestyle events. She became the first person in history to win three medals in her rookie season at the X Games.

Ailing (Eileen) Gu schedule, 7 February

Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 1

9:30 - 10:14 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 2

10:15 - 10:59 (Beijing time)

Women's Freeski Big Air Qualification Run 3

11:00 - 11:44 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Ailing (Eileen) Gu compete

From the Opening Ceremony to athlete action, here's where and how you can watch the Winter Games in your region via the Official Olympic Broadcast Partners