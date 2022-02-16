World Race Walking Team Championships: Olympians KT Irfan, Gurpreet Singh axed from India squad

With an eye on Asian Games 2022, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has decided to send a young 11-member team for the World Race Walking Team Championships 2022, to be held in Muscat on March 4 and 5.

From the six race walkers who represented India at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, KT Irfan, Gurpreet Singh and Rahul Rohila were dropped. Rio 2016 Olympian Manish Rawat, the reigning 35km race walking national champion, also missed out.

Tokyo Olympians Sandeep Kumar, Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat, meanwhile, made the team for the Muscat meet after proving their fitness at the national trials conducted at Bengaluru’s Sports Authority of India (SAI) training centre earlier this month.

Among the newcomers who will be looking to establish themselves ahead of the Asian Games scheduled later this year, will be 20-year-olds Suraj Panwar and Munita Prajapati.

Both the upcoming race walkers will be making their debuts on the global stage in Muscat. India's two under-20 walkers, Amit Khatri from Haryana and Reshma Patel from Uttarakhand will represent India in the 10km race walk.

"With the Asian Games due to be held in Hangzhou later this year, these talented youngsters will gain immense experience in Muscat," AFI president Adille J Sumariwalla said.

The 2020 edition of the biennial World Race Walking Team Championships in Belarus was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian team for the World Race Walking Championships 2022 in Oman

Men 35km: Ram Baboo, Chandan Singh and Eknath Sambhaji

Men 20km: Sandeep Kumar and Suraj Panwar

U20 Men 10km: Amit Khatri

Women 35km: Priyanka Goswami

Women 20km: Bhawna Jat, Ravina and Munita Prajapati

U20 Women 10km: Reshma Patel

World Race Walking Championships 2022 schedule

All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

Friday, March 4

U20 women (10km) - 6:30 AM IST

U20 men (10km) - 7:40 AM IST

Women (20km) - 2:30 PM IST

Masters relay (8km) - 5:30 PM IST

*Saturday, March 5 *

Men and women (35km) - 5:30 AM IST

Men (20km) - 2:30 PM IST

Masters men and women (10km) - 5:30 PM IST