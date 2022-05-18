AFC Cup 2022: Gokulam Kerala FC beat ATK Mohun Bagan on debut

I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC produced a clinical performance to win their AFC Cup 2022 Group D opener against fellow Indian club ATK Mohun Bagan at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on Wednesday.

Pritam Kotal (53’) and Liston Colaco (80’) scored the goals for the ATK Mohun Bagan. Luka Majcen (50’, 65’) scored a brace while Rishad (57’) and MS Jithin (89’) netted one each to lead Gokulam to a 4-2 win.

The Juan Ferrando-coached ATK Mohun Bagan started the match confidently against the I-League champions but failed to capitalise on the early opportunities. Prabir Das consistently provided crosses into the box but Fijian striker Roy Krishna and other ATK Mohun Bagan forwards squandered a few good chances.

The Indian Super League (ISL) side’s best chance came in the 18th minute when Joni Kauko found Roy Krishna, who dribbled past Gokulam Kerala defenders and beat goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar only to see his shot hit the goalpost and come out.

Gokulam Kerala, meanwhile, threatened to breach ATK Mohun Bagan's defence through counter-attacks. However, the lack of finishing in the final third from the AFC Cup debutants kept the scores undisturbed at the end of the first half.

The second half saw Gokulam Kerala launch a barrage of attacks on the ATK Mohun Bagan goal. Vincenzo Alberto Annese’s side was finally rewarded in the 50th minute with their star striker Luka Majcen converting a pass from Jourdaine Fletcher.

Three minutes later, ATK Mohun Bagan defender Pritam Kotal helped in Liston Colaco’s corner to restore the parity.

Both sides took an attacking approach from thereon and it was Gokulam Kerala who took back their lead in the 57th minute. It was Jourdaine Fletcher once again with a quality pass, which was slotted in neatly by Rishad to make it 2-1.

With ATK Mohun Bagan throwing men forward in search of an equaliser, Gokulam Kerala’s Luka Majcen, top-scorer for his side in the I-League 2021-22, exploited the space behind the Kolkata side’s backline to make it 3-1.

ATK Mohun Bagan forward Liston Colaco struck a precise free-kick from just outside the box in the 80th minute to bring his team back into the match but the Mariners conceded once again.

Luka Majcen’s accurate pass found MS Jithin inside the box in the 89th minute. With only goalkeeper Amrinder Singh to beat inside the box, MS Jithin delivered the final blow to seal Gokulam Kerala’s first win in their tournament.

Gokulam Kerala will next face Maziya SRC of Maldives while ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Bangladeshi champions Bashundhara Kings in their Group D fixtures on Saturday. All Group D matches will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The winner of Group D will progress to the inter-zone play-off semi-finals.