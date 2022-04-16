AFC Champions League winners: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal have maximum titles - full roll of honour

The AFC Champions League (ACL) is the premier club football competition in the continent of Asia, much like how the UEFA Champions League is for Europe.

Held by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the football governing body of Asia, the ACL was first held in 1967.

From 1967 to 1971, the competition was called the Asian Champion Club Tournament. After the 1972 edition was cancelled due to various reasons, the tournament was put on hold for a few years until it returned as the rebranded Asian Club Championship in 1985.

In 2002, the competition, which sees the best teams (domestic league or Cup winners) from top Asian countries vie for the coveted continental honour each year, was renamed the AFC Champions League – the name it goes by to date.

The inaugural edition in 1967 was a six-team affair, where Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv beat Malaysia’s Selangor FA to become the first-ever AFC Champions League winners.

In all, 24 different clubs from 10 different countries have claimed the coveted trophy. Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are the most successful team in the history of the AFC Champions League with four titles (1991, 1999–2000, 2019, 2021). Al-Hilal are the reigning ACL champions,

Al-Hilal also hold the record for most final appearances in the ACL, having appeared in eight title rounds.

South Korea’s Pohang Steelers have won three titles (1996–97, 1997–98, 2009) but were pipped by Al-Hilal in the 2021 final. Korean teams, in fact, have the best record in the ACL with 10 different teams winning 12 titles.

India at AFC Champions League

Interestingly, an Indian team was set to participate in the inaugural edition in 1967 but withdrew. In 1969, Mysore State became the first side to represent India at the continental showpiece, which was then dubbed the Asian Champion Club tournament. Mysore State finished fourth, to date India’s best showing on the continental stage.

In the Asian Club Championship, Kolkata giants East Bengal were the first Indian team to participate.

Since the tournament was renamed to AFC Champions League in 2002, no Indian team managed to qualify for the main draw of the competition until 2021.

With the AFC granting a direct group stage entry to Indian Super League (ISL) sides which won the ISL League Winners Shield, which began from 2019-20, FC Goa became the first Indian side to qualify for the AFC Champions League and played in the ACL 2021.

Mumbai City FC earned the honours for ACL 2022 and became the first Indian team to win a match in the AFC Champions League with a group stage win over Iraq’s Air Force Club.

With a direct ACL main draw spot reserved for the ISL League Winners Shield holders, India is expected to have permanent representation in the AFC Champions League going forward.

AFC Champions League winners list

ACL champions list Year Winners Runners-up 1967 Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) Selangor (Malaysia) 1969 Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) Yangzee FC (South Korea) 1970 Taj Tehran (Iran) Hapoel Tel Aviv (Israel) 1971 Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) Aliyat Al-Shorta (Iraq) 1985–86 Daewoo Royals (South Korea) Al-Ahli (Saudi Arabia) 1986 Furukawa Electric (Japan) Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 1987 Yomiuri FC (Japan) Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 1988–89 Al-Sadd (Qatar) Al-Rasheed (Iraq) 1989–90 Liaoning (China) Nissan Yokohama FC (Japan) 1990–91 Esteghlal (Iran) Liaoning (China) 1991 Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Esteghlal (Iran) 1992–93 PAS Tehran (Iran) Al-Shabab (Saudi Arabia) 1993–94 Thai Farmers Bank (Thailand) Oman Club (Oman) 1994–95 Thai Farmers Bank (Thailand) Al-Arabi (Qatar) 1995 Ilhwa Chunma (South Korea) Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia) 1996–97 Pohang Steelers (South Korea) Cheonan Ilhwa Chunma (South Korea) 1997–98 Pohang Steelers (South Korea) Dalian Wanda (China) 1998–99 Jubilo Iwata (Japan) Esteghlal (Iran) 1999–2000 Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Jubilo Iwata (Japan) 2000–01 Suwon Samsung Bluewings (South Korea) Jubilo Iwata (Japan) 2001–02 Suwon Samsung Bluewings (South Korea) Anyang LG Cheetahs (South Korea) 2002–03 Al-Ain (UAE) BEC Tero Sasana (Thailand) 2004 Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma (South Korea) 2005 Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) Al-Ain (UAE) 2006 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (South Korea) Al-Karamah (Syria) 2007 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Sepahan (Iran) 2008 Gamba Osaka (Japan) Adelaide United (Australia) 2009 Pohang Steelers (South Korea) Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) 2010 Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma (South Korea) Zob Ahan (Iran) 2011 Al-Sadd (Qatar) Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (South Korea) 2012 Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) Al-Ahli (Saudi Arabia) 2013 Guangzhou Evergrande (China) FC Seoul (South Korea) 2014 Western Sydney Wanderers (Australia) Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 2015 Guangzhou Evergrande (China) Al-Ahli (Saudi Arabia) 2016 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors (South Korea) Al-Ain (UAE) 2017 Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) 2018 Kashima Antlers (Japan) Persepolis (Iran) 2019 Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Urawa Red Diamonds (Japan) 2020 Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) Persepolis (Iran) 2021 Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia) Pohang Steelers (South Korea) 2022 TBD TBD

*Asian Champion Club Tournament era (1967-71), Asian Club Championship era (1985-2001/02), Asian Champions League era (2001/02 - present)