2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Qualifiers Window 5: Preview, schedules, and how to watch the stars compete live

The fifth window of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifiers has arrived and will run from 7-15 November 2022.

Window 4, which marked the beginning of the second round of qualification, saw four teams join co-hosts Japan and Philippines as officially confirmed to play at next year’s showpiece event.

New Zealand and Lebanon clinched two spots at the close of the Asian (and Oceania) qualifiers while Finland and Cote d’Ivoire advanced from the European and African qualifiers respectively. No team in the Americas has yet done enough to book their place meaning all is still very much to play for come the start of Window 5.

The countries that made it through to the second round have been drawn to make up groups of six teams. For the regions of Asia (including Oceania), Africa and the Americas, there are now two six-team groups per continent. For Europe there are four.

The fifth window will continue to see teams play everyone in their group, home-and-away.

For the European region, the top three teams from each group after all games played will proceed, meaning a total of 12 countries will represent the continent on the world stage.

For Africa, the top two teams from each group at the conclusion of Window 6 plus the best third-placed team will secure their ticket, while for the Americas it will be the top three teams from each group in addition to the best fourth-placed teams.

As the hosts of the World Cup’s ‘finals phase,’ the Philippines are already qualified, as are Japan who qualified as host by virtue of its ranking. This means they already occupy two of the seven available spots for teams coming from Asia (and Oceania). Third co-host Indonesia will not compete in the tournament after failing to improve their ranking in time. With Lebanon and New Zealand now confirmed that leaves just three spots left for those from the two continents trying to get to the World Cup next year.

Unlike the other continental groups, however, the African region will not be playing in this window.

Last time out in August, the teams in Africa played in a three-match tournament in the fourth window meaning they only need one other window to complete their qualification process. They will do this alongside the other regions in February 2023.

In most instances the results from the first round have been carried through to the second across the qualifiers to ensure equal importance of every match played throughout the entire process.

Victor Wembanyama was a tour de force against G League Ignite during both the exhibition games hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada Picture by 2022 Getty Images

European 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers: Stars to watch

With many teams able to lock in their place at next year’s World Cup co-hosted by Japan, Indonesia, and Philippines the stakes heading into Window 5 are certainly high.

Adding more heat to the fire is the recent start of the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2022/23 season meaning many countries will be without their top talent heading into crunch games - it means depth will be tested.

For EuroBasket 2022 silver medallists France, who will be without the likes of Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier, that means rolling out the current hottest basketball prospect in town: Victor Wembanyama.

The 18-year-old 7-foot-4 phenomenon sent shockwaves through the basketball world when he stunned during a pre-season game between his side, Metropolitans 92, and the NBA G League Ignite. His performance had everyone talking about him, not least LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

Having helped France take second at the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup and with the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon, blooding a player like Wembanyama now could be critical to Les Bleus’ future successes at some of the sports’ biggest events, and there will be little doubt all eyes will be on him to see what he can do against some tough international opposition.

READ: Victor Wembanyama named in France squad for November 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers

2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers: Europe – Groups and schedule

After the conclusion of the first round, 24 teams were divided into four groups of six:

Group I

Greece

Latvia

Turkey

Belgium

Serbia

Great Britain

Group J

Germany

Finland*

Slovenia

Israel

Sweden

Estonia

Group K

France

Lithuania

Montenegro

Czech Republic

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Hungary

Group L

Italy

Iceland

Spain

Georgia

Ukraine

Netherlands

Group I will play across two game-days, which are scheduled to take place as follows:

Friday 11 November

Greece v Latvia

Great Britain v Serbia

Turkey v Belgium

Monday 14 November

Latvia v Great Britain

Serbia v Turkey

Belgium v Greece

Group J will play across two game-days, which are scheduled to take place as follows:

Friday 11 November

Israel v Slovenia

Estonia v Sweden

Germany v Finland

Monday 14 November

Slovenia v Germany

Finland v Estonia

Sweden v Israel

Group K will play across two game-days, which are scheduled to take place as follows:

Friday 11 November

Czech Republic v Montenegro

Lithuania v France

Bosnia and Herzegovina v Hungary

Monday 14 November

Hungary v Czech Republic

Montenegro v Lithuania

France v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group L will play across two game-days, which are scheduled to take place as follows:

Friday 11 November

Netherlands v Ukraine

Iceland v Georgia

Italy v Spain

Monday 14 November

Ukraine v Iceland

Georgia v Italy

Spain v Netherlands

The timings of each game are available on the FIBA European Qualifiers website.

(*denotes qualified for 2023)

Kai Sotto will return to action for co-hosts Philippines in Window 5 Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Asia 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers: Stars to watch

Sitting undefeated at the top of Group F, Australia are a country on the cusp of qualifying for next year’s World Cup with just one more win needed to punch their ticket.

But though most of their work is done the Boomers are not taking this window lightly. With NBA stars like Patty Mills, Joe Ingles, and Matisse Thybulle unable to report for national duty due to the league commitments Australia have turned to their national league stars to get the job done.

Headlining those chosen is 2022 NBL champion and reigning Finals MVP Xavier Cooks who receives the nod for the first time since Tokyo 2020 where the Boomers scooped up bronze.

The 27-year-old has had an electric start to the new season for the Sydney Kings leaving many expectant Boomers’ fans wondering what he might achieve on returning to the green and gold.

Also, sure to capture attention in Window 5 will be Filipino phenom Kai Sotto. Though already qualified the Gilas Pilipinas will be hunting for improvements and the 20-year-old will be expected to help the lead the charge.

READ: Kai Sotto "Staying patient and keeping the faith" on path to NBA dream

2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers: Asia (including Oceania) - Groups and schedule

After the conclusion of the first round, 12 teams were divided into two groups of six:

Group E

New Zealand*

Lebanon*

Jordan

Philippines*

Saudi Arabia

India

Group F

Australia

Kazakhstan

People's Republic of China

Iran

Japan*

Bahrain

Group E will play in two game-days, which are scheduled to take place as follows:

Thursday 10 November

Jordan v Philippines

Saudi Arabia v India

Lebanon v New Zealand

Sunday 13 November

Jordan v New Zealand

Saudi Arabia v Philippines

Lebanon v India

Group F will play in two game-days, which are scheduled to take place as follows:

Friday 11 November

Iran v People's Republic of China

Brunei v Japan

Kazakhstan v Australia

Monday 14 November

Iran v Australia

Brunei v People's Republic of China

Kazakhstan v Japan

The timings of each game are available on the FIBA Asian Qualifiers website.

(*denotes qualified for 2023)

Americas 2023 Basketball World Cup qualifiers: Stars to watch

Team Canada will have a different look as it heads into Window 5 with the intent of locking up its place at the World Cup next year.

Sitting 8-0 as the only undefeated team left in the Americas, the Canadians have proven to be a force to be reckoned with not least when NBA stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kelly Olynyk turn up for duty.

With those in America’s top league unavailable for this window, Canada, like every national country, has had to dig deep into its pockets to show that even without their brightest talents they can still get the job done.

In the case of the Canadians that also means going ahead without their head coach Nick Nurse who oversees NBA franchise Toronto Raptors.

Among those stepping in will be 24-year-old Jahvon Henry-Blair who was part of the Canada squad that finished September’s AmeriCup 2022 tournament in fourth place.

Henry-Blair was second only in points averaged for Canada sitting behind Toronto Raptors’ Dalano Banton who went on to finish in the tournament All-Star Five.

The Canada Elite Basketball League (CEBL) player finished with an average of 13.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and will be one of names now expected to step up to guarantee Canada qualification and a strong seeding for the 2023 World Cup.

2023 World Cup Qualifiers in basketball: Americas – Groups and schedule

After the conclusion of the first round, 12 teams have been divided into two groups of six:

Group E

Canada

Venezuela

Argentina

Dominican Republic

Panama

Bahamas

Group F

Brazil

USA

Uruguay

Mexico

Puerto Rico

Colombia

Group E will play in two game-days, which are scheduled to take place as follows:

Thursday 10 November

Canada v Venezuela

Dominican Republic v Argentina

Bahamas v Panama

Sunday 13 November

Canada v Panama

Dominican Republic v Venezuela

Bahamas v Argentina

Group F will play in two game-days, which are scheduled to take place as follows:

Friday 11 November

United States v Brazil

Puerto Rico v Colombia

Mexico v Uruguay

Monday 14 November

United States v Colombia

Puerto Rico v Uruguay

Mexico v Brazil

The timings of each game are available on the FIBA Americas Qualifiers website.