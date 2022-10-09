Diana Bacosi crowned women's skeet world champion as four countries book Paris 2024 quota spots

Italy’s Diana Bacosi clinched victory in the women's skeet final at the ISSF World Championship Shotgun 2022, an Olympic Games Paris 2024 qualifier, in Croatia on Sunday (9 October) defeating Great Britain’s Amber Hill.

American Sam Simonton took bronze while Slovakia’s Vanesa Hockova finished off the podium in fourth.

Bacosi, Simonton and Hockova also claimed Paris 2024 quota places for their nations – Italy, USA, Slovakia, respectively – by finishing in the top two in their ranking matches and qualifying for the final.

Due to Hill already having qualified a place for Great Britain after becoming European champion last month, the next best finisher, Iryna Malovichko bagged a spot for Ukraine.

Women's skeet world championship results

Bacosi jumped up and down and hugged her coach on claiming first place in the women’s skeet world championship. The Rio 2016 Olympic champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist claimed a golden hit against Hill who had put herself on the back foot from the start with a surprising double miss in the first round of the final. From then on the Brit was playing catch up but Bacosi kept her nerve.

Hill got back in the groove and was able to regroup to make it to the final two after the form of Simonton, who had bested USA team-mate Austen Smith to the second qualification position, dipped. The youngster received a high five from her coach after achieving third place.

Nine-time world championship medallist and Olympic bronze winner Danka Bartekova of Slovakia surprisingly went out in the ranking round, disappointed not to make the final.

ISSF World Championship Shotgun Osijek 2022: Skeet Mixed Team, and Men's and Women's Team competitions schedule and start times

Medal events in bold. All times are local to Osijek, Croatia, which is Central European Summer Time (CEST), and two hours ahead of GMT/UTC.

Monday 10 October 2022

08:00 – 14:20 CEST - Skeet Mixed Team

16:00 CEST onward – Final Skeet Mixed Team – Watch on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com live.

Tuesday 11 October 2022

08:00 – 14:20 CEST - Skeet Team Men

08:00 – 14:20 CEST - Skeet Team Women

15:30 CEST onward – Final Skeet Team Women

16:25 CEST onward – Final Skeet Team Men

All times are subject to change. Full schedule available on ISSF website here.

The shotgun world championships are followed by the World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo (12-25 October), which is also a Paris 2024 Qualifier and can be watched live on Olympic Channel.

How to watch the ISSF World Championship Shotgun Osijek 2022 Skeet competitions and Paris 2024 Qualifier finals

The finals which offer direct quota spots to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics will be live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com with replay and highlights clips also available.

Action from across the shotgun shooting world championships will be also televised via the organiser's broadcast and digital livestreaming partners, and via the ISSF livestream and YouTube channels. Full information can be found here.