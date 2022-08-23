2022 US Open Tennis: Preview, schedule, how to watch the stars in action

On Monday 29 August 2022 the eyes of the tennis world will turn to Flushing Meadows for the fourth and final grand slam of the year, the US Open.
Across two weeks, players will compete on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the chance to be immortalised in tennis history.
And with so many intriguing storylines set to unfold at this edition, the action in New York is sure to court the attention of fans everywhere.
The qualifiers for the tournament are taking place ahead of the main event: from Tuesday 23 August to Friday 26 August.
Wildcards were announced on 17 August and include four-time Olympic gold medallist Venus Williams, fellow American Sofia Kenin and 2020 champion Dominic Thiem.
Headlining the event is the news that this grand slam will likely be the last competitive tennis tournament 23-time major winner Serena Williams will ever play. She'll meet Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the first round. A win would set up a meeting with No. 2-seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.
Earlier this month, in an article in Vogue magazine, the 41-year-old announced her intentions to retire. Williams said she was “evolving away” from the sport to grow her family.
Regarded by many as the greatest to ever play the sport, the four-time Olympic gold medallist will enjoy her swan song in front of a home crowd where she is six times a winner.
Will it be a fairy-tale ending for Williams who is just one singles grand slam title away from equalling the record of Margaret Court?
Defending champion 19-year-old Emma Raducanu will among those trying to thwart Williams. So too will Polish world number one Iga Swiatek.
Swiatek started the year in scintillating form, sweeping the French Open as she went 37 matches undefeated. The 21-year-old's fall came at the third round of Wimbledon and since then, she has been struggling to regain traction.
At the recent Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati Swiatek lost in straight sets to Madison Keys in the round of 16 suggesting she is still finding her feet.
If you're looking for a winner don't discount other top 10 players all looking to capitalise on the Pole's recent dip. Rising American prospect Jessica Pegula and Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur are just two names that might go far in Flushing.
2022 US Open: Can Rafael Nadal capitalise on an open field?
The men’s singles field will be no less competitive than the women's.
2021 champion Daniil Medvedev will face a host of challengers led by this year’s Australian and French Open winner Rafael Nadal.
For the first time in three years the 36-year-old Spaniard will be touching down in New York and on the agenda will be extending his advantage over rival Novak Djokovic in total number of major singles titles won.
As it stands, Nadal is currently sitting on 22 with the Serb on 21. The four-time champion plays Australia’s wild card Rinky Hijikata in the opening round.
Djokovic, the former world number one and three-time US Open winner, will not be competing in the US after announcing his withdrawal from the two-week tournament on Thursday (25 August).
Also set to miss out on the action are Roger Federer, who is due to return from injury at next month's Laver Cup, and Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Alexander Zverev. The world number two is out of contention owing to an injury sustained at the French Open earlier this year.
The omission of Federer, Djokovic and Zverev opens out the field to charges from the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, and Denmark’s Casper Ruud, who are all chasing their first grand slam win.
Fortunately for number two seed Nadal, he looks to have the most favourable draw of the lot.
The Spaniard will open his US Open against Australia's Rinky Hijikata before potentially coming up against his first real challenge in the fourth round where projections seem he facing possibly Frances Tiafoe or Diego Schwartzmann.
Meanwhile, Medvedev faces arguably tougher battles in the opening stages.
In-form Nick Kyrgios could cause the number one seed some early trouble as well as Felix Auger-Aliassime who enjoyed a considerable run at last year's event.
2022 also marks the one-year anniversary of Alcaraz’s breakthrough run in New York.
As teenagers Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez ripped up the script in the women’s singles draw the young Spanish player also captured the imagination in the men's with his own quarterfinal run.
Though Alcaraz was eventually forced to withdraw in his match against Auger-Aliassime due to injury he proudly showed the world why he could be the heir-apparent to the 'Big Three.'
To convert himself from contender to champion Alcaraz could have to negotiate Italy's Jack Sinner as well as recent winner at the Cinnicinati Masters, Boran Coric. who triumphed over US Open title favourite Tsitsipas in the final to win.
2022 US Open: Schedule, sessions and match times
The US Open tournament will feature a 128-player singles draw, a 64-strong doubles draw and a 32-team mixed doubles draw.
Matches will take place from the 29 August to 11 September with the singles finals taking place on the second weekend.
Below is a complete schedule all sessions times at are in ET (UTC+4).
Full schedule still to be released and subject to change.
Monday 29 August
11:00 – men's and women’s first round singles
19:00 – men’s and women’s first round singles
Tuesday 30 August
11:00 - men’s and women’s first round singles
19:00 – men’s and women’s first round singles
Wednesday 31 August
11:00 – men’s and women’s second round singles
11:00 - men’s and women’s first round doubles
19:00 – men’s and women’s second round singles
Thursday 1 September
11:00 – men’s and women’s second round singles
11:00 men’s and women’s first round doubles
19:00 – men’s and women’s second round singles
Friday 2 September
11:00 – men’s and women’s third round singles
11:00 – men’s and women’s second round doubles
19:00 – men’s and women’s third round singles
Saturday 3 September
11:00 – men's and women’s third round singles
11:00 – men's and second round doubles
19:00 – men’s and women’s third round singles
Sunday 4 September
11:00 – men’s and women’s round of 16 singles
11:00 – men’s and women’s third round doubles
19:00 – men’s and women’s round of 16 singles
Monday 5 September
11:00 – men’s and women’s round of 16 singles
11:00 – men’s and women’s third round doubles
19:00 – men’s and women’s round of 16 singles
Tuesday 6 September
12:00 – men’s and women’s quarterfinals singles
12:00 – men’s and women’s quarterfinals doubles
19:00 – men’s and women’s quarterfinals singles
Wednesday 7 September
11:00 – women's doubles quarterfinals
11:00 – men’s and women’s wheelchair singles first round
11:00 – quad wheelchair singles quarterfinals
12:00 – men’s and women’s quarterfinals singles
19:00 – men’s and women’s quarterfinals singles
Thursday 8 September
11:00 – men's doubles semi-finals
11:00 – men’s and women’s wheelchair singles quarterfinals
11:00 – men’s and women’s wheelchair doubles quarterfinals
11:00 – quad wheelchair doubles semi-finals
11:00 – boys' and girls’ junior wheelchair singles quarterfinals
19:00 – women's semi-finals singles
Friday 9 September
12:00 - men’s doubles final (or mixed doubles final)
12:00 – men’s and women’s wheelchair singles semi-finals
12:00 – men’s and women’s wheelchair doubles semi-finals
12:00 – quad wheelchair singles semi-finals
12:00 – boys' and girls’ junior wheelchair singles semi-finals
15:00 – men's semi-finals singles
19:00 – men's semi-finals singles
Saturday 10 September
12:00 – mixed doubles final or men’s doubles final
12:00 – men's and women’s wheelchair doubles final
12:00 – quad wheelchair doubles final
12:00 – boys' and girls’ junior wheelchair singles final
16:00 – women's singles final
Saturday 11 September
12:00 – men’s and women’s wheelchair singles final
12:00 – quad wheelchair singles final
13:00 – women's doubles final
16:00 – men's singles final
2022 US Open Tennis: How to watch
The 2022 US Open Tennis grand slam will be broadcast in the USA on ESPN and ESPN2.
Those in Europe can follow the action on Discovery+ and Eurosport, while those in the UK can find the tournament on Amazon Prime.
For more information regarding international broadcasting see the US Open official site.
Geographical restrictions may apply.