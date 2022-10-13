Parkour World Championships 2022: Preview, schedule, and how to watch the stars compete in Tokyo

Originally scheduled for March 2020, the 1st International Gymnastics Federation World Parkour Championships are finally here, starting on Friday 14 October 2022 in Tokyo, Japan.

As the sport, which has its origins in suburban Paris some three decades ago, prepares to take center stage, here's everything to know about the event, including stars to watch, schedule, and how to catch all the action right here on Olympics.com.

Stars to watch: 2022 World Parkour Championships - Tokyo

After two World Cup competitions earlier this year in Montpellier and and Sofia, athletes have already had a chance to make their mark in the 2022 season.

In men's speed, the Netherlands' Tangui Van Schigen is No. 1-ranked coming into worlds, having collected silver medals at both World Cup events earlier this year. He'll have plenty of competition, however, including from the likes of Ukraine's Bohdan Kolmakov took the title in Sofia and at the World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Czech Republic's Jaroslav Chum who was the title winner in Montpellier.

Miranda Tibbling of Sweden was golden at both World Cups this season in the women's speed events, while Spain's Steffany Navarro recorded two silver medal finishes, setting up another match up at the worlds.

Sweden's Elis Torhall and Mexico's Ella Bucio swept the men's and women's World Cup golds, respectively, this season, and will be the traceurs to beat in Tokyo.

Schedule: 2022 World Parkour Championships - Tokyo

Competition at the Parkour Worlds gets underway on Friday (14 October). Below is the complete event schedule with all times local to the event.

Friday, 14 October

11:45-12:15 - Qualification (women's speed)

12:45-17:15 - Qualification (men's freestyle)

Saturday, 15 October

10:30-11:30 - Qualification (women's freestyle)

12:00-13:00 - Qualification (men's speed)

14:40-14:50 - Semi-final (women's speed)

15:00-15:35 - Final (men's free style)

15:45-15:55 - Final (women's speed)

Sunday, 16 October

14:10-14:20 - Semi-final (men's speed)

14:30-15:05 - Final (women's freestyle)

15:15-15:25 - Final (men's speed)

How to watch: 2022 World Parkour Championships - Tokyo

Fans can watch the competition from Tokyo on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com (territorial restrictions apply). In addition to the digital livestreams on the site and the official Olympics apps for mobiles, tablets, and connected TV devices, the action will also be available via the FIG's broadcast television partners for the event, and the FIG YouTube channel.