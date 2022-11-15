2022 Men's World Athlete of the Year: Here are the five finalists

Mondo Duplantis, who broke his outdoor pole vault world record to claim his first world outdoor world title in Oregon, and marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge are among the five finalists named by World Athletics on Tuesday, November 15.

Noah Lyles, the world 200m gold medallist, world 3000m steeplechase champion Soufiane El Bakkali and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the world 5000m champion, are the other athletes who will be up for running for the 2022 Athlete of the Year.

Kipchoge, the Kenyan double Olympic champion, won the Male Athlete of the Year in 2018 and 2019, and was the runner-up in 2020 and 2021.

The shortlist followed the conclusion of the voting process that closed on Monday 3 October. Fans voted online via the World Athletics social media platforms where 1.3 million were registered.

The fan vote comprised 25% of the total, with the World Athletics Council vote making 50% and the World Athletics family counting for the other 25%.

The winner will be announced on 5 December.

READ MORE: 2022 Women's World Athlete of the Year: Here are the five finalists

The finalists for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year 2022 (in alphabetical order):

Mondo Duplantis, Sweden

Duplantis earned his fist world title in dominant fashion.

After winning the world pole vault indoor title, adding a centimetre to his indoor world record of 6.19m, he broke his own world record outdoors too as he claimed his first world title in Oregon. He improved his mark to 6.21m.

Soufiane El Bakkali, Morocco

El Bakkali was unbeaten over the 3000m steeplechase this season which he opened on the world stage with a brilliant world lead of 7:58.28 in Rabat. He won his first world title before rounding off this great season as a Diamond League 3000m steeplechase champion.

He then added the European pole vault gold and ended on another high taking the Diamond League pole vault trophy.

Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Norway

Ingebrigsten was the man to beat in the men's 1500m and 5000m races. He bagged silver at the world indoors in the shorter race. He was one of a handful of athletes who bagged double medals in Oregon, the world 5000m gold and silver over 1500m.

His double gold in the 1500m and the 5000m lit up the Munich track at the Euros. His season ended on a high as a Diamond League 1500m champion in a world-leading 3:29.02.

READ MORE: Jakob Ingebrigtsen reveals future plans as athletics history beckons

Eliud Kipchoge, Kenya

Kipchoge confirmed his legendary status with his second career marathon world record in Berlin of 2:01:09, which was 30 seconds faster than his 2018 winning time. The Kenyan's fourth Berlin Marathon title was his second win this year after running the fastest time ever at the Tokyo Marathon.

READ MORE: Eliud Kipchoge: The Top 10 marathons of the double Olympic champion

Noah Lyles, USA

Noah Lyles dashed to a stunning 19.31 seconds, an American record when he won the 200m title at the World Athletics Championships, a time that also moved him to third on the world all-time list. He's also the reigning Diamond League 200m champion.