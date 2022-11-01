2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships women's team final – Results

The medal action at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, began on Tuesday (1 November), with the first world title on offer in 2022 – and the first three tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games – awarded at the M&S Bank Arena.

Find out the final results below.

Women's team final – final standings

USA 166.564 Great Britain 163.363 Canada 160.563 Brazil 159.661 Italy 159.463 People's Republic of China 157.529 Japan 156.964 France 155.863

The USA, Great Britain, and Canada each qualify five quota spots for Paris 2024 in women's artistic gymnastics.

