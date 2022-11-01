2022 FIG World Artistic Gymnastics Championships women's team final – Results

Results from the women's team final as the first Paris 2024 Olympic quotas were awarded at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 on Tuesday 1 November.

The medal action at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022 in Liverpool, England, began on Tuesday (1 November), with the first world title on offer in 2022 – and the first three tickets to the 2024 Olympic Games – awarded at the M&S Bank Arena.

Find out the final results below.

Women's team final – final standings

  1. USA 166.564

  2. Great Britain 163.363

  3. Canada 160.563

  4. Brazil 159.661

  5. Italy 159.463

  6. People's Republic of China 157.529

  7. Japan 156.964

  8. France 155.863

The USA, Great Britain, and Canada each qualify five quota spots for Paris 2024 in women's artistic gymnastics.

