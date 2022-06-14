2022 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships: Preview, schedule, and how to watch rising stars Kaleyn, Baldassarri, and Rafaeli live

Less than a year after Israeli rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram became her nation's first female Olympic gold medallist, the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships are set for Tel Aviv. The event begins Wednesday (15 June 2022) and concludes Sunday (19 June).

More than 250 athletes from 39 nations will compete in Tel Aviv with junior and senior titles in individual and group on the line.

With Ashram's retirement and the absence of Russian and Belarusian athletes, who have come to dominate the event over the decades, there's opportunity available this week.

Here's an overview of the event, including stars to watch, schedule, and streaming information.

Stars to watch: 2022 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

On 4 March, the International Gymnastics Federation announced that its Executive Committee had held an emergency meeting in response to the "the massive escalation of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine." During the session, the FIG ruled, "Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions from 7 March 2022 until further notice."

The ruling eliminates the federation that has won 13 of the last 14 all-around titles at the event. Ashram, now retired, won the 2020 edition when the Russian chose to skip the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

That opens the door in 2022 for rising stars, including 2021 runner-up Boryana Kaleyn of Bulgaria and sixth-place finisher at Tokyo 2020 Milena Baldassarri of Italy. World hoop bronze medallist Sofia Raffaeli of Italy, who at the Europeans, eighth a year ago, could also challenge, coming into the event having taken the all-around crown at the World Cup in Pesaro earlier this month.

Other contenders include Ukraine's Viktoriia Onopriienko and Slovenia's Ekaterina Vedeneeva, who finished 11th and 12th, respectively, last season.

In the group competition, it should be an intense battle between host Israel, reigning Olympic champions Bulgaria and Olympic bronze medallists Italy. Israel won European bronze a year ago behind Russia and Belarus.

The competition also serves as a qualifier to the world championships later this year, set to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Schedule: 2022 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Competition begins Wednesday (15 June) with junior all-around qualifying and team final and runs through Sunday (19 June). Below is a schedule of events, all times local to Tel Aviv (GMT+3).

Wednesday, 15 June

10:00-18:10 - Junior apparatus qualifying and team final

Thursday, 16 June

09:00-17:55 - Senior qualifying (hoop, ball)

19:30-21:30 - Junior apparatus finals

Friday, 17 June

10:00-17:00 - Senior qualifying (clubs, ribbon)

17:00-17:30 - Opening Ceremony

17:30-19:20 - Senior qualifying (clubs, ribbon)

Saturday, 18 June

11:00-13:25 - Senior all-around final (Set B)

13:40-16:05 - Senior all-around final (Set A)

17:30-20:20 - Senior group all-around final

Sunday, 19 June

10:00-12:15 - Senior apparatus finals

13:00-14:35 - Senior group apparatus finals

How to watch: 2022 European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships

Junior competition at the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships will stream live via GymTV.online.

The senior competitions will air live on TV across the world and stream live, free of charge on EurovisionSports.tv.