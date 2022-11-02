WDSF 2022 European Breaking Championships: Preview, schedule and how to watch live  

Fresh from lighting up the world stage, the best breakers are back in action for the 2022 European Breaking Championships take place from November 5-6 at Belle Vue Sports Village in Manchester, England.

WATCH: WDSF 2022 European Breaking Championships live on Olympics.com

The two-day event will see hundreds of b-boys and b-girls use their fanciest footwork and most dynamic tricks as they battle it out one-on-one to ultimately crown a breaking king and queen of Europe.

There is plenty at stake for those heading to Manchester.

After its successful introduction at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, breaking - also known as breakdancing, is set to make its big Olympic Games debut at Paris 2024.

Therefore, as well as taking the coveted continental title, breakers will be looking to carve out a name for themselves with qualification for Games now underway.

And what better way to signal you mean business than with triumph?

Day one of the action at the Belle Vue will see b-boys and b-girls battle it out for a place in the Top 16 which will guarantee them passage to the second day of action.

Day two will begin with a round robin stage to slim 16 down to eight and the the finals will begin. It will be knock-out until only one victorious b-girl and one winning b-boy remain.

READ: How to qualify for breaking at Paris 2024. The Olympics qualification system explained

WDSF 2022 European Breaking Championships: Stars to watch

B-girls

Italy’s b-girl Anti (Antilai Sandrini) is sure to be one to keep an eye out for in Manchester.

The 24-year-old, who also practices Wushu Kung fu, just recently claimed fifth out of 130 b-girls at the WDSF 2022 World Breaking Championships in Seoul, Republic of Korea scoring the best place finish for any European female at the event.

Her top five placing at worlds this year is her second in a row after scoring fourth at the 2021 edition in France meaning she is not only competitive but consistent, and the 2021 Red Bull BC One Cypher Italy winner is ready to test that quality again this weekend.

France, one of the powerhouses of breaking, will be among the countries with the talent to test the likes of b-girl Anti.

French 2018 Youth Olympian b-girl Senorita Carlota (Carlota Dudek) had a strong outing in Seoul to finish in eleventh place overall backing up the bronze she won at the Breaking for Gold Final at FISE Montpellier earlier this year.

Other names worth watching are Germany’s b-girl Jilou (Sanja Jilwan Rasul) for her explosive style and two-time BC One Belgium winner (2019, 2022) b-girl Camine (Camine Van Hoof).

B-boys

Ukrainian b-boys Kuzya (Oleg Kuznietsov) and Lussy Sky (Oleksandr Gatyn-Lozynskyi) lit up a storm at in Seoul, finishing just off the podium in fourth and fifth respectively to be the most successful European b-boys at worlds.

And they’re not planning on stopping there. Both Kuzya and Lussy Sky are down to compete in Manchester and both will be looking to stake a claim on the European title.

Just as with their b-girls France boasts some serious depth when it comes to their b-boys and the hosts of Paris 2024 will be sure to put on a show. Newly crowned national champion, 33-year-old b-boy Dany (Danis Civil) will lead a 20-strong French contingent after his ninth-place finish at worlds.

The home team will have several exciting breakers ready to make the most of the energy in Manchester with b-boy Sunni (Sunni Brummitt), Britain’s highest place finisher at worlds, expected to front those representing Team GB.

Spain too, will have strong representation in their number one breaker b-boy Xak (Juan De le Torre Sanchez).

WDSF 2022 European Breaking Championships: Schedule

The 2022 WDSF European Breaking Championships will take place over the course of a weekend in Manchester, England.

All times are in GMT (UTC).

Saturday 5 November – Day one

12:05 – 13:00

B-girl pre-selection - one round

13:20 – 14:00

B-girl Top 32 (1v1) - one round

15:30 – 17:30

B-boy pre-selection, one round

17:50 – 18:50

B-boy Top 64 (1v1), one round

19:10 – 19:50

B-boy Top 32 (1v1), one round

Sunday 6 November – Day two

12:05 – 13:45

B-girl Top 16 round robin - two rounds

14:00 – 15:40

B-boy Top 16 round robin - two rounds

17:15 – 17:35

B-girl Top 8 – best of three rounds

17:35 – 17:55

B-boy Top 8 – best of three rounds

17:55 – 18:05

B-girl semi-finals – best of three rounds

18:05 – 18:15

B-boy semi-finals – best of three rounds

18:35 – 18:45 – best of three rounds

B-girl third place battle

18:45 – 18:55 – best of three rounds

B-boy third place battle

18:55 – 19:05

B-girl final

19:05 – 19:15

B-boy final

19:15 – 19:30

Medal ceremony

How to watch: 2022 WDSF European Breaking Championship

The 2022 WDSF European Breaking Championship will be available to watch live on Olympic Channel via Olympics.com and the official Olympics apps for mobile, tablet, and connected tv devices.

Territorial restrictions may apply.

Click here to livestream all the action from Manchester.