Ami and Phil Wizard claim breaking world titles

Ami added the world title to her World Games crown at the WDSF World Breaking Championships in Seoul, Korea on Saturday (22 October) with Canada's Phil Wizard taking men's gold.

Japanese B-Girl Ami got the better of Chinese teenager Liu Qing-Yi – aka B-Girl 671 – in the final over three rounds, with the pair hugging after they had laid down their best moves.

Experience showed with the judges giving her the final round 8-1 which saw her go one better than her second-place qualification finish.

In the all-Japanese bronze medal decider, 2021 world champion and breaking legend, 39-year-old Ayumi, beat up-and-coming Riko with the younger performer certainly one to watch ahead of Paris 2024 where breaking makes its Olympic debut.

B-girl Ayumi began breaking at 21 and is the current world champion Picture by 公益社団法人日本ダンススポーツ連盟

Breaking world title – men's results

In the men's event, magical moves from Phil Wizard stole the show as he beat 2018 Buenos Aires YOG bronze medallist Shigekix to top spot.

Both performers finished the final round breathing heavily after pulling out all the stops in three lengthy, action-packed rounds.

Wizard took the first round 8-1 before Shigekix won the second 6-3. But the Canadian took the final round 9-0 to claim his first world title, and still had the energy for a final showcase dance to celebrate.

USA's defending champion B-Boy Victor, who beat Wizard in last year's final, emphatically defeated Ukraine's Kuzya for bronze.

Victor won 9-0, 8-1, 9-0 to make the podium again in the Korean capital.

All points accumulated from a series of qualifying events contribute to rankings for Paris 2024 where breaking makes its Olympic debut.

A total of 32 athletes - 16 B-Boys and 16 B-Girls - will compete in Paris.

READ: How to qualify for breaking at Paris 2024