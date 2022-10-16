BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2022 badminton, live streaming: Unnati Hooda leads Indian challenge - full schedule

The Indian badminton team, led by Unnati Hooda and Anupama Upadhyay, will be competing at the World Junior Badminton Mixed Team Championships 2022 starting in Santander, Spain on Monday.

India are seeded fifth and have been drawn in Group B with Slovenia, Australia, China and Iceland.

There are 38 teams who have been drawn in eight groups for the event.

Each group winner will progress to the quarter-finals while the second-placed teams will fight for positions 9-16, third-placed teams for 17-24, fourth-placed teams for 25-32 and fifth-placed teams for 33-38.

The world junior badminton mixed team championships was first played in 2000 and was a biennial event till 2006. Since then, the junior meet has been held every year.

However, it was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and thus, the 2022 edition marks the championship’s return after two years.

Indonesia won the last edition in 2019, beating China 3-1 in the final. China, though, have dominated the tournament - winning 13 titles since its inception. South Korea, Malaysia and Indonesia are the only other teams to have won the title.

The Indian team finished in 12th place in 2019 and it will be hoping to improve that record this time around. India’s best showing at the meet was a fourth-place finish in the 2008 edition.

The 14-year-old Unnati Hooda, the youngest Indian to win a BWF Super 100 event and junior world No. 5 will lead the charge along with junior world No. 3 Anupama Upadhyay.

Each tie at the world junior badminton mixed team championships 2022 will have five matches - one each of men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Where to watch World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships 2022 live in India

Live streaming of the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships 2022 will be available on Badminton Spain’s official YouTube channel.

It can also be live streamed on Olympics.com.

There will be no live telecast of the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships on any TV channel in India.

World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships 2022: India schedule and live match start times

Monday, October 17

India vs Iceland - 12:30 PM IST

India vs China - 8:30 PM IST

Tuesday, October 18

India vs Australia - 12:30 PM IST

Wednesday, October 19

India vs Slovenia - 4:30 PM IST

BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2022: Indian badminton squads

Girls: Unnati Hooda, Rakshitha Sree S, Anupama Upadhyaya, Isharani Baruah, Devika Sihag, Shreya Balaji, Srinidhi N., Radhika Sharma

Boys: Bharat Raghav S, Ayush Shetty, Arsh Mohammad, Abhinav Thakur, Nicholas Nathan Raj, Tushar Suveer, Samarveer, Vighnesh Thathineni