World Breaking Championships 2021: B-Boy Shigekix, B-Girl Ami to compete – watch live streaming

The world’s best B-Boys and B-Girls are set to compete at the World DanceSport Federation (WDSF) World Breaking Championships 2021 in Paris on December 4.

A total of 110 B-Boys and 87 B-Girls will take the stage at Théâtre du Châtelet, which is one of the most hallowed venues in the history of breaking culture in France and Europe.

Each nation is allowed to nominate two B-Girls and two B-Boys in the respective events.

The meet will feature some of the breakdancers from the 2018 Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, including B-Boy Shigekix from Japan, B-Boy X-Rain of China, B-Girl Emma from Canada and France’s B-Girl Senorita Carla.

The other big names at the world championships include defending champion B-Girl Ami from Japan, USA’s B-Girl Sunny, who was the runner-up at the last previous edition, bronze winner B-Girl Jilou of Germany and the 2020 Red Bull BC One winner B-Girl Kastet.

The men’s event also has some heavyweights like 2015 Red Bull BC One winner B-Boy Vicious Victor, last edition’s quarter-finalist B-Boy Phil Wizard of Canada and Great Britains’ B-Boy Kid Karam and B-Boy Sunni.

Organised by the WDSF, the championship will be divided into two rounds – the group stage and the finals. The group stage will have all break dancers while the finals will feature the top 16 in both categories.

India was to be represented by B-Boy Wildchild Eshwar Tiwari and B-Girl Bar-B Siddhi Tambe, who won the national breaking championship in November, along with runners-up B-Boy Flying Machine Arif Chaudhary and B-Girl Jo Johanna Rodrigues.

However, none of them have travelled to France for the world championships.

Breaking has been included in the Olympics programme for the first time and will debut at Paris 2024.

Where to watch World Breaking Championships 2021 live in India?

The live streaming of the World Breaking Championships 2021 will be available on Olympics.com.