Women's Junior Hockey World Cup: Which is the most successful team?

India will look to record their best performance at the 2021 Women's Junior Hockey World Cup, slated to get underway from December 5 at Potchefstroom, South Africa.

The Indian eves have never made it to the final of the marquee junior event. Their best performance came at the 2013 Women's Junior Hockey World Cup in Germany, when they won a bronze.

India are placed along with Argentina, Japan and Russia in the Pool C and will begin their campaign against Russia on December 6. Let us look at the most successful team in the competition:

Which team has the most titles at Women's Junior Hockey World Cup?

Netherlands have been the most successful team in the Women's Junior Hockey World Cup with three titles to their name.

1997

Netherlands were placed along with Argentina, South Korea, South Africa, Ukraine and the United States in the Pool B of the 1997 Women's Hockey Junior World Cup in South Korea. They recorded four wins but drew against Argentina to make it to the semi-finals.

The Dutch team defeated Germany (3-1) in the semi-finals and Australia (2-0) to clinch their maiden title.

2009

After a drought of over a decade, the Netherlands won their second title at the 2009 Women's Junior Hockey World Cup in Boston, United States.

Netherlands were placed with China, New Zealand and Spain in Pool C. Their only loss came against New Zealand in the preliminary round and with six points from three matches they entered the medal round.

The Dutch side was placed with Argentina, Germany, China, New Zealand and South Africa in the medal round where they won four and lost a single match to enter the semi-finals.

Netherlands carried their fine run to the semi-final to defeat South Korea (5-0) and Argentina (3-0) to clinch their second title.

2013

Netherlands' most recent success came at the 2013 Women's Hockey Junior World Cup in Germany.

The Dutch were placed alongside the United States, South Korea and Ghana in Pool A. They entered the medal round after clinching victories in all three matches of the preliminary stage.

Netherlands defeated South Africa (9-1) in the quarter-finals, India (3-0) in the semi-finals and Argentina (4-2) in penalty shootout to clinch their third title.

How has India fared at the Women's Junior Hockey World Cup?

India came close to entering their maiden final at the event in 2013. However, their hopes were dashed after losing 0-3 to the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

But the Indian eves recovered well from the heartbreak to beat England 3-2 in the penalty shoot out to record their best-ever finish at the Junior World Cup.