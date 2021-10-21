Women’s national boxing championships: Nikhat Zareen, Jamuna Boro make winning starts

Asian bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen won her opening bout at the women’s national boxing championships 2021, which got underway at the St. Joseph International School in Hisar, Haryana on Thursday.

Competing in the 52kg, former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen of Telangana was declared the winner over Goa’s Siya Walke after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the opening round.

Assam’s Jamuna Boro, the 24-year-old worlds bronze medallist, too won by RSC over Jyothi Valla of Andhra Pradesh in the 54kg bout.

This is the fifth edition of the women’s nationals. Olympian Simranjit Kaur and two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani will be in action in the coming days.

However, Olympic bronze medallists Mary Kom and Lovlina Borgohain have decided to skip the event.

Earlier, Delhi’s Hemlata beat Assam’s Mantasaha Kumari 4-0 while Priti Chawan of Goa beat West Bengal’s Monika Pandey by RSC in the 50kg category.

Maharashtra’s Aarya Kulkarni got the better of Yape Bamang of Arunachal Pradesh and Komal, representing Punjab, beat Uttarakhand’s Sonia Gauni. Both victories were by 5-0 margins.

Over 300 boxers are competing in 12 weight categories at the event - 48kg, 50kg, 52kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 63kg, 66kg, 70kg, 75kg, 81kg and +81kg.

On the opening day, 54 bouts were listed in five categories. The tournament ends on Wednesday.

The finalists in each category at the championships will earn an automatic place in the national coaching camp.

Two other boxers per category will be selected based on performances in the selection trials, which will happen after the nationals.