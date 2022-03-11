Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22: India play Germany next at home – watch live streaming 

The Indian women’s hockey team continues its home leg of the FIH Pro League 2021-22 with two matches against Germany at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha this weekend.

The Indian women have been impressive on their debut FIH Pro League season, winning three matches and losing just once in their four outings so far.

India, ranked ninth in the world hockey rankings, defeated China 7-1 and 2-1 in Muscat before beating Spain 2-1 at home. The Indian eves, however, faced a narrow 4-3 loss in the last match against the higher-ranked Spanish side at Bhubaneswar.

India, with nine points in four matches, are third in the FIH Pro League 2021-22 points table, behind Argentina (12) and Netherlands (11).

World No. 5 Germany, on the other hand, lost both their matches against Belgium back in October last year and are currently seventh in the standings.

The Germans, however, defeated India in their previous encounter at the Tokyo Olympics by a 2-0 margin.

“Germany are a very consistent team with probably the best basic skills around the world. They defend very well and are quick to attack,” India’s coach Janneke Schopman said.

“I feel we have selected a nice mix of young talent and experience, and we’re looking to build on our performance vs Spain."

India will once again be led by veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia in the absence of the injured Rani Rampal, with experienced defender Deep Grace Ekka acting as her deputy. Seasoned forward Vandana Katariya, however, has not been named in the 22-member squad.

The first leg of the India vs Germany hockey will be played on Saturday followed by the second leg on Sunday.

The Indian men’s team’s FIH Pro League matches against Germany on the same dates have been suspended due to a COVID outbreak in the German camp.

India vs Germany: Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 schedule and live match times

All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)

March 12, Saturday: India vs Germany – 5:00 PM IST

March 13, Sunday: India vs Germany – 5:00 PM IST

Where to watch the Women's FIH Pro League 2021-22 live in India?

The Women’s FIH Pro League 2021-22 India vs Germany matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India. The matches begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Live streaming of the Women's FIH Hockey Pro League will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Indian Team for Women’s FIH Pro League matches against Germany

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (captain), Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vice captain), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Akshata Abaso Dhekale

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Monika, Neha, Navjot Kaur, Sonika

Forwards: Rajwinder Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Sangita Kumari, Mariana Kujur, Deepika

Standbys: Rajani Etimarpu, Ishika Chaudhary, Namita Toppo